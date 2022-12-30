Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Vintage Silo Cabin with Swaying Bridge
Wait until you see the tour of this awesome grain silo that’s been turned into an eclectic and vintage treehouse! Deek and his buddy Mike show you around the interior which is chock-full of neat pieces and talking points!. Called the “Sassafrass Silo Treehouse,” you get to the home...
One Of Our Favorite Drivers From 2022 Is On Sale For $100 Off
The Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver, released in 2022, is on sale this January!
housebeautiful.com
Iconic properties in Bath for sale, including one that served as a backdrop on Bridgerton
There's a new investment opportunity in historic Bath that requires several million to make a serious bid, and one particular building has had recent TV fame on Bridgerton. The opportunity is to acquire a unique collection of freehold properties, some of which have been owned by the same owner, the local St John’s Foundation charity for decades.
Pottery Barn’s End-of-Year Sale Includes Editor-Tested Sofas and Rugs for Up To 70% Off
Taylor has been an avid writer across a range of publications since 2015. When she’s not typing away at her local coffee shop with a latte in hand, she’s making all types of travel plans with family and friends. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy...
tinyhousetalk.com
Beautifully Renovated 1957 Vintage Aljo
Renovated vintage campers have so much charm and make great options for travelling around the country. This 1957 Vintage Aljo has been totally overhauled, and the result is a comfortable and bright camper. It has a dinette, a couch that becomes a bed and a little kitchen area in the...
tinyhousetalk.com
From 3,000 Sq. Ft. Home to RV Motorhome w/ 3 Teens!
Would you sell your 3,000-square-foot home to move into an RV with your three teenagers? Well, that’s what the Smith family did — four years ago! And they’re still going strong, visiting as many National Parks as possible and gathering Junior Ranger badges along the way. Their...
Make Insanely Good Coffee & Tea With This Vintage Gooseneck Electric Kettle That’s On Rare Sale for Over 40% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who could resist a kettle that lets you make sumptuous teas and delicious pour-over coffee in minutes? Every home needs a kettle; it’s just a basic necessity for those that like to treat themselves to a cup of their favorite flavored hot drink! This year, we’re prioritizing self-care, and with self-care comes treating ourselves when we feel like we did good. And if you’re in need of something to treat yourself with, then look no further than this gorgeous kettle that’s...
Comments / 0