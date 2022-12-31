Read full article on original website
A powerful storm in California is causing flooding, road closures and power outages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
An influx of 300 migrants forces closure of a national park in the Florida Keys
The U.S. National Park Service has closed Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys after hundreds of migrants arrived on the islands over the New Year's weekend. The NPS temporarily closed the park to public access on Monday morning after an estimated 300 migrants landed in the park, according to a news release. It said the park has seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba.
Hurricane-damaged roofs in Puerto Rico remain a problem. One group is offering a fix.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — When they meet the families whose damaged roofs they're about to repair, Luis Marrero's crews often ask which of the hurricanes was to blame. Was it Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in late September 2017? Or was it Irma, which lashed the island two weeks earlier?
The family of the Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell...
GPB morning headlines for January 3, 2023
The Georgia Department of Human Services and Department of Community Health are asking low-income families enrolled in Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids to update their contact information in the state’s public health insurance portal, Georgia Gateway. The University of Georgia and Georgia Tech have acquired a new weather radar...
In county jails, guards use pepper spray and stun guns to subdue people in mental crisis
When police arrived on the scene, they found Ishmail Thompson standing naked outside a hotel near Harrisburg, Pa., after he had just punched a man. After they arrested him, a mental health specialist at the county jail said Thompson should be sent to the hospital for psychiatric care. However, after...
Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, FDA using blockchain tech, Savannah's dark history
LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, the FDA is utilizing blockchain technology, and Savannah's dark history. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This is the first episode of the new year. Happy New Year to you. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Will an online maternal health care program help mothers across the state? One Atlanta OB-GYN practice is looking to find out. The FDA is using blockchain technology to track your food from farm to table. And we'll revisit a story we really enjoyed: the story of how Savannah's scariest stories aren't about ghosts. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Analysis: How the 2022 midterms cemented Georgia’s rise in politics
LISTEN: GPB's All Things Considered host Peter Biello speaks with political reporter Stephen Fowler about the results of Georgia's 2022 midterm elections and how they will impact politics in 2023 and beyond. In case you’ve missed the last few years of news, Georgia is now a premier political battleground state...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup
State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up and sign the bill.
Millions of adults and children will likely be re-evaluated for Medicaid eligibility in 2023
The Georgia Department of Human Services and Department of Community Health are asking low-income families currently enrolled in Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids to update their contact information in the state’s public health insurance portal, Georgia GateWay. If they don't, they could lose coverage in 2023. GPB’s Sofi Gratas explains.
