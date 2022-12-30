Read full article on original website
No more Canada nice: Ottawa gets tough with Beijing
China’s rise ought to result in a carefully calibrated balancing dynamic that blunts China’s more dangerous power plays and nothing more.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
aeroroutes.com
Arkia Resumes Madrid Service in NS23
Arkia-Israeli Airlines in Northern summer season plans to resume Tel Aviv – Madrid route, previously served regularly in September and October 2018. From 27MAR23, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 will initially operate 2 weekly (Day 15), increasing to 3 weekly (Day 247) from 04MAY23, 4 weekly from 13MAY23. IZ231...
aeroroutes.com
Air Seychelles / Turkish Airlines Begins Codeshare Service From Jan 2023
Air Seychelles and Turkish Airlines has commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, as schedules in the OAG begins to list both HM and TK-coded flight numbers on selected routes, from 01JAN23. Air Seychelles operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Paris CDG. Istanbul – Mahe Island. Istanbul – Tel Aviv.
CNBC
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
aeroroutes.com
United Extends Saipan – Tokyo Schedule to 3Q23
United in December 2022 extended Saipan – Tokyo Narita schedule, previously listed until 27FEB23 inclusive. As of 01JAN23, schedule listing is now extended to 01SEP23, continuing with 3 weekly flights on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23 – 01SEP23. UA824 SPN0725 – 0955NRT 738 135...
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines Increases NE Asia Service in NS23
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase service to Northeast Asia, returning to 2019 level. From 26MAR23, the airline will resume 5th weekly Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita flight, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. ET672 ADD2235 – 1615+1ICN1725+1 – 2015+1NRT 787 x13...
aeroroutes.com
Air Europa NS23 Domestic Network Additions
Air Europa during peak season 2023 plans to resume selected domestic service from Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela, where the airline plans to offer service to Lanzarote and Tenerife. Barcelona – Lanzarote 26JUN23 – 15SEP23 2 weekly 737-800 (Last served in summer 2017) UX9087 BCN1815 – 2020ACE 73H...
Japan will start paying families £6,000 per child to move out of overcrowded Tokyo
An extra 700,000 yen is being added to the 300,000 yen offered at present for relocation due to fears that the nation's population and economy is increasingly concentrated in Tokyo.
aeroroutes.com
Air Algérie NS23 Africa / Mid-East Network Additions
Air Algérie during Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce new service in Africa, including service to Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, and Libreville. In the Middle East, Amman returns to the airline’s network. Algiers – Addis Ababa eff 27MAR23 2 weekly A330-200 (Operation on Day 1-2 varies 12JUN23 –...
aeroroutes.com
Nouvelair Tunisie Adds Seasonal Sfax – Paris Service in NS23
Nouvelair Tunisie during Northern summer 2023 season is adding new service to Paris, with the offering of Sfax – Paris CDG seasonal service. From 18JUN23 to 17SEP23, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate 2 weekly flights. BJ764 SFA1200 – 1545CDG 320 7. BJ764 SFA1340 – 1725CDG 320 3.
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials
Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
Britons in China reveal Covid sufferers can ‘just walk out’ of quarantine as cases surge
Expats living in China say they have been startled by the speed with which pandemic restrictions have been lifted and that some remaining rules are not being enforced despite cases surging.Britons described a mix of relief that restrictions had been lifted and worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, just as the UK finally tightened restrictions on arrivals from the country on Friday. William, a Shanghai-based English teacher who asked to be referred to only by his first name, managed to fly into China despite having tested positive for coronavirus just days before while spending Christmas in the...
China Repeats Claim to Taiwan Strait as U.S. Ally Eyes Naval Presence
The U.S. and Canadian navies sailed warships through the waters in September.
aeroroutes.com
Emirates Removes Planned A380 Birmingham Service From July 2023
Emirates in late-last week filed additional schedule changes to Dubai – Birmingham service, which saw the reversal of planned 2-class 615-seater Airbus A380 operation from 01JUL23. The 2-class A380 service was briefly filed during the main schedule update on 28DEC22, for about 48-72 hours. From 01JUL23, the carrier will...
aeroroutes.com
Air China Adds A350 Scandinavia Service in NS23
Air China in Northern summer 2023 season plans operational aircraft changes for Scandinavia, as the Star Alliance member schedules A350 aircraft, instead of A330-200. Beijing Capital – Copenhagen eff 30MAR23 A350-900XWB replaces A330-200, 1 weekly (Inbound via Xi’An) CA877 PEK1220 – 1605CPH 359 4. CA878 CPH1805 –...
aeroroutes.com
easyJet NS23 Routes Cancellation Summary – 01JAN23
EasyJet since October 2022 gradually removed various routes scheduled in Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Based on schedule comparison 02OCT22 vs 01JAN23, following routes has been closed for reservation since October 2022. Most of these removed routes are extended cancellation, originally scheduled to resume in 2023. Amsterdam – Budapest...
