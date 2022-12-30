Carol Petraitis encourages our support of a newly established legacy fund: “This year the Swan's Island Library (SIES) established the Wayne Lemoine Legacy Fund. Wayne was part of the magic of Swan’s Island. He loved life; he lived for this island community. The fund will be used initially to support everything we offer to children – a brand new after-school art club, summer programming that combines learning and art, and a wide array of materials for children including books, movies, toys, computer games and more. As the fund grows, it will ensure our children’s programming continues for generations to come. Go to https://swansislandeducationalsociety.org/donate-to-the-wayne-lemoine-fund if you would like to donate.”

11 HOURS AGO