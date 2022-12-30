Read full article on original website
mdislander.com
Legacy fund supports children’s programming
Carol Petraitis encourages our support of a newly established legacy fund: “This year the Swan's Island Library (SIES) established the Wayne Lemoine Legacy Fund. Wayne was part of the magic of Swan’s Island. He loved life; he lived for this island community. The fund will be used initially to support everything we offer to children – a brand new after-school art club, summer programming that combines learning and art, and a wide array of materials for children including books, movies, toys, computer games and more. As the fund grows, it will ensure our children’s programming continues for generations to come. Go to https://swansislandeducationalsociety.org/donate-to-the-wayne-lemoine-fund if you would like to donate.”
MDI Hospital welcomes New Year's baby
BAR HARBOR — Caitlyn and Gabriel of Fletchers Landing Township are the proud parents of Mount Desert Island Hospital’s 2023 New Year’s Baby, Oakley, who arrived at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing in at 6 pounds, 9.9 ounces. Oakley is also the second baby born in the entire state of Maine in 2023.
Bass Harbor photographer finds new viewpoints
TREMONT — “One small shift of the lens can create a whole new perspective,” says Bass Harbor photographer and filmmaker Nikolai Fox as he makes his way down the sun-spattered Ship Harbor Trail, tripod tucked under his arm. As birds skim over the calm water and sun...
Coping with winter
We're in a new year, but many of the natural creatures are snug in their beds in various forms or wearing heavier coats and/or changing their daily habits drastically. If you're not prepared properly for winter in Maine, you suffer or perish. I just stuck my head out briefly one...
Filling the tank
A year ago this week, heating oil was averaging $3.16 a gallon in Maine. The going rate last week Downeast was $4.51, according to the Governor’s Energy Office. That’s nearly 43 percent higher. The statewide average was $5.71 in November. Coupled with higher electric bills, Maine households are...
