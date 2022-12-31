Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (28) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
Kearney Hub
Jennies score last five points to beat Lopers
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The 11th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies had four starters score in double figures and tallied the final five points to edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 55-50, Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri. The undefeated Jennies (11-0, 7-0) won their second straight thriller after defeating Fort Hays...
Kearney Hub
Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. “Traditionally, they’ve always gotten out, denied and...
Kearney Hub
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
Kearney Hub
UNK AD Marc Bauer — Ryan Held 'perfect fit' as Lopers' football coach
KEARNEY — Marc Bauer had to step out of the recent MIAA winter meeting to answer an urgent phone call. When he returned, his colleagues could tell by the look on his face. "He's gone, isn't he?" Pittsburg State's Jim Johnson said. "He" was football coach Josh Lynn, and...
Kearney Hub
After 42 years in Buffalo County Courthouse, Jan Giffin shifting focus
KEARNEY – County Clerk Jan Giffin said she struggled with the decision to retire. After more than 42 years as a courthouse employee – 16 as clerk – she said it was difficult stepping away from the job and responsibilities that had been a part of her life for so long.
Kearney Hub
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala shares her memorable stories from 2022
Choosing my favorite stories from 2022 is like selecting my favorite piece in a box of chocolate. I’ve been a journalist for 52 years, but I still get wide-eyed at the joy, toughness and resilience of people I interview. Here are five of the most memorable of 2022. (5)...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Kearney Hub
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Comments / 0