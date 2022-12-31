ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022

By Andrea Hinds
Dickson County Source
 4 days ago
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022.

  • A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue.
  • Southwest issued a statement regarding travel difficulties over the holidays.
  • More performers were announced for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith.

Davidson County Source

  • A two-car crash on Briley Parkway North near Ashland City Highway early Monday morning killed one of the driver’s involved.
  • Dunkin’ is here to help guests take on the winter season with delicious drinks – hot and iced – that will keep spirits bright even during the darkest days of the year.
  • Big 7 Travel released its “50 Best Places to Spend NYE 2022” and Nashville makes the list.

Dickson County Source

  • In 2005, the REAL ID Act established minimum security standards for driver’s license and resident identification card issuance, production and acceptance by Federal agencies. Read more.
  • On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals. Read more.
  • Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. Read more.

Maury County Source

  • Those who stopped to get gas last week were surprised when Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus giving out free gas.
  • Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee.
  • The holidays are in full swing and the festivities aren’t done yet! Here is a list of all the events you can experience for NYE 2022 in Maury County.

Robertson County Source

  • The Tennessee Department of Transportation has implemented an Incident Management Plan for the Interstate 65 widening construction zone in Robertson County.
  • The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased.
  • Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Rutherford Source

  • Ring in 2023 with fun and style at one of these five events.
  • The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing on Dec. 21 with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues.

Jason & Brittany Aldean, Dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Surprise People With Free Gas

Sumner County Source

  • Everybody has their favorite holiday movies. The ones they watch every year to get them into the spirit of things. Read more.
  • The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault.
  • If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville.

Williamson Source

  • The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Here are 9 things you may not know about the water tower at The Factory.
  • A new French micro bakery is bringing a taste of France to Franklin.
  • While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor.

Wilson County Source

  • Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, reports Taste of Country.
  • Three juvenile teen suspects, from Nashville, were apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early Wednesday morning.
  • Get out your silly hats, some sparklers and some champagne to toast the end of 2002 and the beginning of 2023.

