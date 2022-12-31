ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – December 28th, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 4 days ago
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/22/22 to 12/28/22).

Here are a few highlights for this week.

  • The movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the most popular title in the last week of the year.
  • Top Gun: Maverick comes in at #5 for the first time since it premiered on Paramount+.
  • Die Hard at #8, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan at #9.

Top Ten titles this week.

  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix
  2. Yellowstone – Paramount Network
  3. Wednesday – Netflix
  4. Knives Out – FuboTV
  5. Top Gun Maverick – Paramount +
  6. 1923 – Paramount +
  7. The White Lotus – HBO Max
  8. Die-Hard – DirecTV/Starz
  9. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- Prime Video
  10. The Recruit- Netflix

