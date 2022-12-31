ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Years Eve Weather 2022

By Clark Shelton
 4 days ago
Cya 2022!!! And Mother Nature apparently felt bad about Christmas, so, your New Years Eve festivities will not be too bad.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. High near 61. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Dickson County, TN
Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

