Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death
Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist who was the first female anchor on an evening news program, died Friday. She was 93.
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has passed sadly away at the age of 93
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Barbara Walters dead at 93
Trailblazing journalist and famed television icon Barbara Walters has passed away at 93. The first female co-host of The Today Show is credited for breaking through glass ceilings in a journalism world dominated by her male counterparts. Anyone with a knack for writing, journalism, or consuming news media recognizes Walters and the important legacy she leaves behind.
CNBC
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
Oprah Winfrey, Bob Iger, Lynda Carter and More Remember Barbara Walters: ‘A True Legend, a Pioneer’
News media and entertainment personalities were quick to react to the news of Barbara Walters’ death on Friday evening. The TV interviewing icon was 93. Her colleagues in the news business, from ABC News and “The View” to the many actors and entertainers who were inspired by her pioneering journalism, remembered her as “breaking the glass ceiling” and “paving the way for so many,” as Rosie Perez said. Disney CEO Bob Iger was among the first to post on Twitter, saying, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” Fellow TV icon...
‘I’m speechless’: Barbara Walters ‘legendary’ interview with Sean Connery resurfaces after broadcaster dies
A video of Barbara Walters interviewing Sean Connery has gone viral in the wake of her death.Walters, the first woman anchor on an evening news broadcast, died aged 93 on Friday (30 December).Following news of her death, tributes have poured in from industry figures including Oprah Winfrey and former CBS anchor Dan Rather.Her death has also prompted the resurfacing of a clip from her 1987 interview with Connery.In the clip, which has been viewed 5.1 million times at the time of writing, Walters questioned the actor over a Playboy interview in which he said he does not think there...
