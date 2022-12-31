News media and entertainment personalities were quick to react to the news of Barbara Walters’ death on Friday evening. The TV interviewing icon was 93. Her colleagues in the news business, from ABC News and “The View” to the many actors and entertainers who were inspired by her pioneering journalism, remembered her as “breaking the glass ceiling” and “paving the way for so many,” as Rosie Perez said. Disney CEO Bob Iger was among the first to post on Twitter, saying, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” Fellow TV icon...

