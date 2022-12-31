Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man
A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death and possession of marijuana. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later […]
thunderboltradio.com
Union City man found with cocaine in Martin
A Union City man is facing charges after being found with cocaine in a parking lot in Martin. Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Jackson Davis Whaley was arrested early Sunday morning in a bar parking lot after an officer on patrol saw Whaley sitting in his car with a bag containing a white powdery substance.
wdml.com
Mt. Vernon man arrested in shots fired investigation
MOUNT VERNON — A 19-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Saturday for allegedly firing a gun in the 1100 block of Maple Street in Mt. Vernon. According to Mt. Vernon Police, they responded shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired and two males fleeing the scene on foot.
westkentuckystar.com
Thousands of pills, 15 pounds of pot found in Graves County home
A Mayfield man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana in his possession. Graves County deputies were called to a home on KY 1276, north of Mayfield, late Sunday night about a disturbance. During the investigation, a search warrant was issued. While serving it...
WKYT 27
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while she was walking. John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct. According to court documents, the woman was walking north on S. Silver Springs Road near Themis Street on Thursday,...
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Police increasing safety checkpoints in parts of central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Drivers in Kentucky should start expecting more state troopers in certain areas of central Kentucky and beyond. It’s part of a visibility campaign by the Kentucky State Police. To encourage drivers to know safe driving patterns, KSP is increasing traffic safety checkpoints in areas they...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Union County Monday night. Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on Illinois Route 146 near Refuge Road at 9:11 p.m. on January 2. A 2001 blue Ford Crown Victoria driven...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
14news.com
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
radionwtn.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large
Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man killed, woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Union County, Illinois
UNION COUNTY, IL — A three-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Illinois Route 3 in Union County Monday night claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and resulted in the hospitalization of a 59-year-old woman, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday on Route...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ASHLAND POST 14 ANNOUNCES CHECKPOINTS
JANUARY 2, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted...
KFVS12
1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County on Monday night, January 2. The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. on Route 3 near Refuge Road. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed and one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police and other emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. Three cars crashed near the intersection of Kingshighway and Enterprise Street around 5 p.m. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn. “The cars collided, moderate injuries, and...
Comments / 0