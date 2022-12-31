Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Wiener Staatsoper Announces New Cast Change for ‘Il Barbiere di Siviglia’
(Credit:© Lena Fainberg) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a new cast change for its performance of “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” on Jan. 3, 2022. The company said that Vasilisa Berzhanskaya will sing the role of Rosina replacing Patricia Nolz, who is ill. Berzhanskaya was originally set to...
operawire.com
Deutsche Oper Berlin Announces Several Cast Changes
The Deutsche Oper Berlin has announced several cast changes for upcoming productions. The company said that for its production of “Elektra,” Catherine Foster will be singing the part of Elektra in place of Nina Stemme on March 15 and 19, 2023. Meanwhile, for “La Forza del Destino,” Hulkar...
operawire.com
Elenora Buratto & Fabio Sartori to Lead Teatro La Fenice’s 2023 New Year’s Eve Concert
The Teatro La Fenice has announced the soloists for its 2023 New Year’s Eve concert. Following the success of the 2022 concert, the company announced that Fabio Luisi will lead the concert with soloists Eleonora Buratto and Fabio Sartori. Tickets for the concert will be on sale on Feb. 15, 2023.
operawire.com
Christine Rice Receives New Year’s Honour from the King
Mezzo-soprano Christine Rice has received the MBE in the New Year Honours. The honour was presented by his Majesty The King who is recognizing a host of leading and influential figures in music. Rice is receiving the honour for her services to opera. She is among others who include musical...
‘The White Lotus’: Mia’s Shredded ‘California’ Shirt Came From a Thrift Shop in Rome
No one's journey on 'The White Lotus' was exemplified more by what they wore than Mia (Beatrice Grannò) thanks to the costume designer.
Comments / 0