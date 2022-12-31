ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wiener Staatsoper Announces New Cast Change for ‘Il Barbiere di Siviglia’

(Credit:© Lena Fainberg) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a new cast change for its performance of “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” on Jan. 3, 2022. The company said that Vasilisa Berzhanskaya will sing the role of Rosina replacing Patricia Nolz, who is ill. Berzhanskaya was originally set to...
Deutsche Oper Berlin Announces Several Cast Changes

The Deutsche Oper Berlin has announced several cast changes for upcoming productions. The company said that for its production of “Elektra,” Catherine Foster will be singing the part of Elektra in place of Nina Stemme on March 15 and 19, 2023. Meanwhile, for “La Forza del Destino,” Hulkar...
Christine Rice Receives New Year’s Honour from the King

Mezzo-soprano Christine Rice has received the MBE in the New Year Honours. The honour was presented by his Majesty The King who is recognizing a host of leading and influential figures in music. Rice is receiving the honour for her services to opera. She is among others who include musical...

