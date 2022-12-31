Read full article on original website
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
kwso.org
Can Snake River Dam Removal save the River?
The removal of four snake river dams has been a much-debated topic for years and the arguments for and against the removal have their reasons from each side. For the Native American tribes it is essential that the removal happens so the River can heal from the damage the dams have done to its ecosystem and allowing the return of salmon to spawning areas that have been cut off since the inception of the dams. But on the other side of the argument, farmers argue that the removal would harm their irrigation system for the crops they grow and could lead to their demise as growers of food. In early 2021, Idaho Representative Mike Simpson announced a $34 billion plan for the dam removal. As reported by High Country News, The Nez Perce, Yakama Nation, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the Umatilla Indian Reservation have long seen the Snake as a living being, both in its ecological functions and through the relational act of fishing. The dams upset tribal relationships to the river and violate treaty rights by causing the loss of salmon and land and restricting tribal lifeways. So the Tribes have vocally supported dam removal and Simpson’s proposal.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
Wyoming’s New Year’s Storm Behind Left Astounding Snow Fall Totals
That ruler you see above shows the actual snow total in my front yard here in Wyoming. It didn't just snow for hours. It snowed for days and nights. Light fluffy stuff, most of the time. In most parts of Wyoming there really wasn't any wind. Most but not all.
KULR8
Structure fire kills several pets; causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage
BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure fire Monday morning killed several animals and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home on Boulder Avenue, the Billings Fire Department (BFD) reports. Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew McLain says no injuries are reported, but the building was occupied by three people at the...
Flathead Beacon
A Legacy of Land and Lumber
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
mtpr.org
2022 brought extreme weather to Montana
2022 was full of weather extremes in Montana, from late-season snowstorms and historic flooding in Yellowstone to lengthy heatwaves and a record-setting December deep-freeze. Scientists say no single weather event is directly caused by climate change. But, a warming climate will bring with it more frequent bouts of extreme weather.
Above-average snowpack levels are starting to make an impact in Utah’s severe drought areas
UTAH — The 2022-23 winter season has already made an impact by putting Utah’s snow water equivalent well above average for this time of year. Although this heavy snow will […]
enewschannels.com
The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions
(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
Fog could make travel difficult from Billings east and south overnight.
Fog could make travel difficult from Billings east and south overnight. Visibility will be reduced to around a half mile at times with slick roads as moisture freezes.
Flathead Beacon
One-Room School with a View
Stitched across Montana’s vast rural landscape, far away from the connectivity of Main Streets and residential infrastructure, a network of modest, easily overlooked structures hearken back to a bygone era. Most of the diminutive buildings are abandoned, the book-toting pupils who once filed through their doors having grown up long ago.
NBCMontana
Calm weather and valley inversions to highlight the first few days of the new year
The start of 2023 will be very quiet other than a few light snow showers remaining possible for far southwest Montana and in the higher elevations today. These showers will be widely space, so most of western Montana will remain dry. Highs in the 20s and 30s and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s are expected as high pressure builds over the area today and tonight.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Paul’s Christmas Sucked in Montana. Here’s Why…
Christmas this year sucked, I don't mind telling ya. It really didn't even feel like the holidays. The travel disruptions threw a wrench into a lot of people's plans, and many of them by no fault of their own. My daughter's flight was canceled on December 22 and they couldn't get her here until December 27th. Well, with her having to be back to work at Mayo on the 28th that was a scratch.
yourbigsky.com
Be the voice for a child in need; CASA volunteers needed
There’s a record number of children in Montana’s foster care system and there is a significant increase in children removed from their homes and placed in foster care or with other family members. The need is great; Montana has one of the highest populations of children in foster...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
10 Ways To Tick Off A Montanan. How Many Have You Accomplished?
There are certain things that will get you trolled online, bashed with negative comments, and become the talk of the town. Here are 10 things that will get you shunned. Ok, shunned may be a bit extreme, but it will definitely NOT get you any bonus points. Let me say,...
Heavy snow causes some Utah ski resorts to close
Skiers and snowboarders normally dream of a powder day like Sunday, but those dreams were crushed after multiple resorts announced that they would be closed for the day.
NBCMontana
Isolated snow showers continue; overall, quieter weather ahead to ring in the New Year
A few light snow showers are expected across far southwest Montana, along the I-90 corridor is west central Montana, and in the higher elevations over the New Year's weekend. However, most of western Montana should remain relatively dry. Highs in the 20s and 30s and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s are expected through the weekend as well. Sunday looks to be a nice day to ring in the New Year from a weather standpoint.
