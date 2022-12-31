ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marky Revis and Thomas Riggs for Battery, Aggravated Assault and Retail Theft on 12-30-22

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdhn.com

Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
dothanpd.org

Shooting Leads to Murder Arrest

On Monday, January 2, 2023, at 3:10 AM Dothan Police Officers and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a possible suicide at Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road. Officers and Paramedics arrived and began life saving measures on the victim. The victim, 48 year-old Richard Brandon Littlefield, sustained one gunshot wound to the upper torso. The only other person present at the time of the incident, 31 year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi, is the one who called 911.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection...
PANAMA CITY, FL
955wtvy.com

No Power Following High Speed Police Chase

Parts of Hartford were left in the dark for several hours after a high-speed police chase ended with a suspect crashing into an electric pole. Geneva police say the chase started around midnight Sunday after the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop, running from officers instead. The driver crashed after spike strips were deployed during the chase.
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

High-speed chase through Geneva Co. results in truck hitting a power pole, GPD

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase from Geneva to Hartford ended in a single-vehicle crash after the driver hit a power pole at high speed around midnight on Sunday. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, a traffic stop was initiated in Geneva and after a second unit arrived on the scene, the suspect fled and the chase ensued.
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan woman arrested and charged after knife attack, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Dothan woman was arrested Thursday, December 29, after police say an argument led to her pulling a knife and cutting a victim she had a relationship with. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall did not disclose the relationship between Toshie Yerki Adams, 40, and the victim. The...
DOTHAN, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft

Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Lack of visibility causes crash on Highway 52, authorities say

WEBB, Ala (WDHN)– Highway 52 at mile marker 69 has been temporarily shut down after a two car crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road. Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time. Houston County EMS Director Chris Judah says the low...
WEBB, AL
wdhn.com

Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO

WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted for shooting another person in a drug deal gone bad on Monday has turned himself in, according to the Panama City Police Department. Police say Marquis Derik Bell, 18, turned himself in at the Bay County Jail on Tuesday. He is one...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Man arrested after attacking Midland City Officer and fleeing, MCPD

MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)—A Midland City man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he attacked an officer, barricaded himself in a home, and ran into the woods. According to Midland City Chief of Police Jimmy Singleton, officers responded to a call asking for a police escort to retrieve items from a home.
MIDLAND CITY, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school. Charged with multiple crimes are Harry Rashod Wright, 30, and Latoya Jasmine Brown, who is 34. Dothan Police Lieutenant Tom Davis told News 4 that vice officers...
DOTHAN, AL

