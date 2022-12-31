Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marky Revis and Thomas Riggs for Battery, Aggravated Assault and Retail Theft on 12-30-22

Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Mom With 4 Kids In The Car, Charged After Shooting Man In A Pickup Truck
A Florida woman is charged with multiple counts of child neglect and aggravated battery after a shooting on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, on January 1, just after 7 pm, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Reddick Road in Ponce De Leon regarding a shooting
Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
Shooting Leads to Murder Arrest
On Monday, January 2, 2023, at 3:10 AM Dothan Police Officers and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a possible suicide at Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road. Officers and Paramedics arrived and began life saving measures on the victim. The victim, 48 year-old Richard Brandon Littlefield, sustained one gunshot wound to the upper torso. The only other person present at the time of the incident, 31 year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi, is the one who called 911.
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ethan Parris on Charges of Possession and Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drugs
On Friday, Dec. 30, around 7:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Lexus for speeding. When deputies made contact with the driver, Ethan Parris, they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car. K-9 Dutch was then deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics.
Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection...
No Power Following High Speed Police Chase
Parts of Hartford were left in the dark for several hours after a high-speed police chase ended with a suspect crashing into an electric pole. Geneva police say the chase started around midnight Sunday after the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop, running from officers instead. The driver crashed after spike strips were deployed during the chase.
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Wayne Mills of Marianna for Suspended License, Resisting Arrest, Methamphetamine
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:00 p.m., deputies saw John Wayne Mills, who they knew did not have a valid driver’s license, driving near Marianna. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mills, but during the stop, he attempted to flee on foot. Mills was quickly caught but continued trying...
High-speed chase through Geneva Co. results in truck hitting a power pole, GPD
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase from Geneva to Hartford ended in a single-vehicle crash after the driver hit a power pole at high speed around midnight on Sunday. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, a traffic stop was initiated in Geneva and after a second unit arrived on the scene, the suspect fled and the chase ensued.
Dothan woman arrested and charged after knife attack, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Dothan woman was arrested Thursday, December 29, after police say an argument led to her pulling a knife and cutting a victim she had a relationship with. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall did not disclose the relationship between Toshie Yerki Adams, 40, and the victim. The...
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Marianna, Florida Police Department Arrests Andy Avants for Possession of Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine on December 27, 2022
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 2:45 am officers with the Marianna Police Department were made aware of a driver asleep behind the wheel at the Tom Thumb. While checking the welfare of the driver, contraband was observed near the dash of the vehicle. The driver and registered owner...
Lack of visibility causes crash on Highway 52, authorities say
WEBB, Ala (WDHN)– Highway 52 at mile marker 69 has been temporarily shut down after a two car crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road. Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time. Houston County EMS Director Chris Judah says the low...
Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO
WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted for shooting another person in a drug deal gone bad on Monday has turned himself in, according to the Panama City Police Department. Police say Marquis Derik Bell, 18, turned himself in at the Bay County Jail on Tuesday. He is one...
Man arrested after attacking Midland City Officer and fleeing, MCPD
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)—A Midland City man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he attacked an officer, barricaded himself in a home, and ran into the woods. According to Midland City Chief of Police Jimmy Singleton, officers responded to a call asking for a police escort to retrieve items from a home.
Florida Man, Mississippi Woman Arrested For Meth Trafficking On Christmas
A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to the arrest of two individuals on methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to investigators, on December 25th, just before 6 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop near State RD. 77 and Williams Rd. During
Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school. Charged with multiple crimes are Harry Rashod Wright, 30, and Latoya Jasmine Brown, who is 34. Dothan Police Lieutenant Tom Davis told News 4 that vice officers...
Task Force hosts prayer vigil for Terra Lake shooting victim
Dozens gathered at the Terra Lake Apartments on Pullen Road in Tallahassee to call for an end to gun violence.
