Kick the New Year off with fun and these events happening around the Magic City!. Friday, January 13th, College Sports Industry Night. Birmingham Zoo’s larger-than-life illuminated experience, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration continues! This extraordinary event will be held on select nights from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm during the through January 16th. Watch the Zoo come alive with larger-than-life, jaw-dropping wild animal and sea life lantern creations brilliantly lighting up the night! Take a ride on the Red Diamond Express Train* or go for a spin on the Protective Life Carousel*. Spend all winter long with your Birmingham Zoo and GLOW WILD into the new year!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO