The election of these conservatives is the epitome of a grassroots movement. These local elections are proof that parents in these communities don’t want anything to do with an education system that teaches CRT and seeks to sexualize children at very young ages. Conservatives are far more interested in the teaching of reading, writing, science, and arithmetic in our public school systems. It wasn’t very long ago when anyone arguing against this would be considered a deviant. Looks like this is the case even now. Thank God!
Its a shame parents want to oust people who were trying to keep their kids safe for people they can easily control to change education for the worse.
parents should realize that if the schools are not covering subjects that they feel their children should be taught, they can always do it themselves.
Comments / 34