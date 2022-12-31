ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum’s 42-point showing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans’ 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Grizzlies are 3-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis leads the NBA with 58.1 points in the paint. Ja Morant paces the Grizzlies averaging 14.2.

The Pelicans are 6-1 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 55.5 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 19.3.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 26 the Grizzlies won 132-111 led by 25 points from Dillon Brooks, while Trey Murphy III scored 21 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Brooks is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

McCollum is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Williamson is shooting 63.9% and averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 48.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Danny Green: out (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (neck), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

