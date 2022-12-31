Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said.

The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due to a mechanical issue when a Ford F-150 traveling east partially entered the right should and struck the rear of the car, according to the report.

Both vehicles then went off the road and struck several trees.

The truck driver, 74-year-old Charles Clarke Jr. of Norristown, Pa., sustained moderate injuries. His 81-year-old female passenger had serious injuries and was taken to Cooper University Hospital by ambulance.

The other driver, Crystal Canty of Philadelphia, sustained moderate injries.

Three juveniles were in the Infiniti. Two suffered minor injuries, Goez said. But an 11-year-old boy had to be airlifted to Cooper with serious injuries.

A fourth juvenile while outside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and was uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation.