FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
Look: Tennessee Fan Epically Trolled Dabo Swinney This Week
A petty Tennessee football fan shipped Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a unique gift after the Volunteers' recent Orange Bowl win over the Tigers. The fan in question sent Swinney 24 six-ounce burgers via FedEx — calling back some comments the Clemson coach made earlier this season. The troll...
Tennessee OL William Parker enters NCAA transfer portal
Just days after its 2022 season ended with a win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee has had a player enter the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve offensive lineman William Parker entered the database on Tuesday morning, a source told GoVols247. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Nashville just finished his redshirt freshman season and played in two games in 2022 for the Vols.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose Nashville native to NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost an in-state player to the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Offensive tackle William Parker, a Nashville native, has entered the portal according to On3 Sports. Parker is a former three-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2021 recruiting cycle (he signed before Jeremy Pruitt...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player that was a 4-star recruit expected to enter transfer portal
According to a report from Football Scoop’s John Brice, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Walker Merrill is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week. Merrill is a former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN who signed with Tennessee during the 2021 recruiting cycle. The talented wide receiver was buried...
thecomeback.com
Dabo Swinney defends against harsh critics
The Clemson Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, leading many to blast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for the tough loss and the lackluster season. For the past few years, Clemson had established itself as one of the top programs in...
WBIR
Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
atozsports.com
Mike Vrabel explains reasoning behind Titans’ decision for Josh Dobbs in week 18
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Monday that former Tennessee Vols QB Josh Dobbs will start on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is a massive game for the Titans as the winner takes home the AFC South division title. Dobbs started for the Titans last week against...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
This Is Tennessee's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
The Best Tennessee Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
WKRN
Arrest made in Idaho murders
Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
