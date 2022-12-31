Read full article on original website
France 24
Columbia's ELN rebels deny ceasefire agreement with government
Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels on Tuesday denied the president's assertion that they had signed a ceasefire agreement with the government. President Gustavo Petro had announced over the weekend a six-month ceasefire with the five largest armed groups in the country, including the ELN, which has held peace talks with the government.
France 24
New sworn-in President Lula vows to rebuild, reunify Brazil
Staying in Brazil and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as President. In his inaugural speech the leftist leader pledged a radical change in course after four years under Jair Bolsonaro vowing to tackle hunger, poverty, deforestation and racism. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Brasilia Jan Onoszko tells us more.
France 24
An historic third term for the left-wing leader Lula
With a vow to rebuild and reunify Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn into office on Sunday. It marks the start of a historic third term for the left-wing leader - two months after he beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a violently divisive election. Bolsonaro snubbed the inauguration ceremony and jetted off to the US state of Florida. Lula meanwhile vowed a drastic change of course to rescue Brazil from hunger, poverty and racism. Kimberley Lestieux tells us more.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Putin Nearly Won Ukraine War Before Military Plans Fell Apart: Danish Intel
Vladimir Putin's poor decision-making is to blame for Russian losses, according to Denmark's head of Russia intelligence.
France 24
Republican hardliners trigger speaker showdown in new US Congress
The new US Congress was thrown into chaos on its first day Tuesday as rebel right-wing Republicans moved to block party favorite Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker of the House of Representatives. The California congressman needed a simple majority to be elected as Washington's top legislator, who presides over House...
France 24
Will tensions between North and South Korea get even worse?
South Korea called for joint nuclear exercises with the US on Monday, following another round of North Korean ballistic missile tests that capped a record-breaking 2022. Will tensions between the two Koreas escalate to the breaking point in 2023?. After a year marked by repeated North Korean missile tests, the...
France 24
Exiled Iran opposition figures predict 2023 ‘victory for nation’ after protests
A group of prominent exiled Iranian pro-opposition figures have issued a coordinated message predicting 2023 will be a year of "victory" with the regime shaken by protests. Those sending the message include leaders from the fields of culture, human rights and sports. The Iranian diaspora has long been seen as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Furious’ Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Freedom Caucus in GOP deadlock on speaker vote
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted her fellow Freedom Caucus members as Congressional Republicans engaged in a civil war on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy was defeated on the first ballot as Congress gaveled into its 118th session. The California...
France 24
Burkina Faso's military junta asks France to recall ambassador
Burkina Faso's military junta has asked France to recall its ambassador, authorities said Monday, amid a surge in anti-French sentiment as the West African country moves to develop closer ties with Russia. Government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo confirmed to the Associated Press that Ambassador Luc Hallade was asked to leave, but...
France 24
Israeli far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Palestinians slam ‘provocation’
Israel's extreme-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound Tuesday for the first time since becoming national security minister, his spokesman said, enraging Palestinians who see the move as a provocation. "Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas," Ben-Gvir said in a statement published by his...
France 24
Debunking claims that Western media is 'exaggerating' Covid-19 in Shanghai
As China eases its zero-Covid policy amidst international fears of a new wave, a report by an anglophone journalist in China from late December is being used online as "proof" that the coronavirus figures in Shanghai are hardly cause for concern. But is all as it seems? We take a closer look in this edition with Vedika Bahl.
France 24
Global economy faces tough year in 2023, IMF head Georgieva warns
For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday. The new year is going to be...
France 24
Health sects and conspiracy theories in France: How Covid led to a misinformation surge
By: Sonia BARITELLO Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Julia GUGGENHEIM | Romain CALVETTI | Thomas WATERHOUSE. The inter-ministerial watchdog set up to monitor and fight against sects in France has released its latest findings on everything from online coaches to conspiracists, neo-Shamans and would-be healers. The alarming report from MIVILUDES states that since 2020 – and especially since the coronavirus pandemic – such movements are on the rise and are spreading worrying quantities of misinformation when it comes to healthcare.
France 24
Live: Putin orders screening of Ukraine war films showing 'heroism' of soldiers
President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Tuesday to organise cinema screenings of documentaries showing the “heroism” of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and their fight against "neo-Nazi" ideology. Earlier on Tuesday, mourners in Russia voiced grief and anger at a rare public commemoration for soldiers killed by a Ukrainian strike on New Year's Eve in the Donbas town of Makiivka. Read our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Retirement age hike to 65 ‘not set in stone’ says French PM ahead of crunch union talks
The French government is prepared to show flexibility on a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age to 65, the prime minister said Tuesday ahead of crunch talks with unions. The age of 65 is "not set in stone," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told FranceInfo radio, adding...
France 24
Senegalese MPs jailed for attacking pregnant legislator in parliament
Two Senegalese opposition MPs were handed six-month jail terms on Monday for physically attacking a female colleague in parliament. In a case that sparked anguished debate about democracy in Senegal, pro-government legislator Amy Ndiaye was slapped and then kicked in the belly during a chaotic session in the National Assembly.
France 24
Spain busts group that smuggled thousands of tonnes of electronic waste to Africa
Spanish police have broken up a criminal group that smuggled over 5,000 tonnes of hazardous electronic waste from Spain's Canary Islands to several African countries, authorities said Tuesday. Police arrested 43 people suspected of having illegally shipped 331 containers of used electronics to Africa over the past two years, the...
France 24
Thousands attend politically charged funeral for Kurdish shooting victims in Paris
Thousands of Kurds from across Europe travelled to the Paris suburbs Tuesday for the politically charged funeral of three of their own killed in a December attack in the French capital. Buses were chartered to bring people from across France and some neighbouring countries to the ceremony in Villiers-le-Bel, north...
France 24
Deadly Israeli missile strike puts Damascus airport out of service, says Syrian military
The Israeli army carried out a missile strike on Damascus International Airport on Monday that killed four people, including two Syrian soldiers, according to a human rights monitor. This is the second time in less than seven months that the Damascus airport, where Iranian-backed armed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters...
