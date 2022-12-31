By: Sonia BARITELLO Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Julia GUGGENHEIM | Romain CALVETTI | Thomas WATERHOUSE. The inter-ministerial watchdog set up to monitor and fight against sects in France has released its latest findings on everything from online coaches to conspiracists, neo-Shamans and would-be healers. The alarming report from MIVILUDES states that since 2020 – and especially since the coronavirus pandemic – such movements are on the rise and are spreading worrying quantities of misinformation when it comes to healthcare.

