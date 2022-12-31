Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
denver7.com
How to Get Your Floors Sparkling Clean—And Keep Them That Way
Your floors take a beating. They are walked, played, stomped, spilled, danced, scooted and crawled on. So who can blame them for looking a little dull and dingy? But if you’d like to see them glisten again, you can take a few simple steps to get — and keep — your floors looking great.
What Is The Best Way To Store Your Shoes? – House Digest Survey
Different shoe storage methods can produce profoundly different results. We surveyed people to find out which storage solution they prefer for their homes.
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
heckhome.com
How to Make a Shoe Storage Cabinet?
Shoe storage cabinets can be made of a variety of materials, including wood and plywood. There are hundreds of DIY shoe cabinet projects. These shoe cabinets allow you to create a neat and mess-free space in your hallway. Plus, they allow you to organize your pair of shoes categorically for the ease of selection. The best part about these cabinets is that they do not occupy a large space and you can make them in any design without spending too much.
Tips for How To Clean a Coffee Machine
Coffee makers are necessities for caffeine addicts, as these amazing appliances heroically brew delicious cups of java each morning. Coffee beans and water can create quite a mess, and because coffee machines foster a warm, damp environment, nasty germs and mold can easily grow. Coffee machines also accumulate mineral buildup from water that can ruin your machine’s filter and add a bitter taste to your cup of joe. Regular maintenance and cleanup can help your coffee machine perform better, so stick around to the end of this blog to learn the step-by-step process for thoroughly cleaning your coffee machine.
KTEN.com
Laser Plow Guide from KAGE Makes it Easy!
Originally Posted On: https://kageinnovation.com/laser-plow-guide-from-kage-makes-it-easy/. Snow plowing is a tough job and requires many hours of labor and sometimes days on the job with little sleep. As a company, we are striving to make this essential industry easier to work in. We are doing this with experience-driven innovation. The snow is beautiful and makes for an excellent Christmas until… you must go outside and endure the cold, ice, and mounds of snow on your driveway and roadways. Keeping people safe is a priority and can be challenging, especially in the winter with new obstacles to overcome. KAGE’s new laser plow guide, the WINGLINE, is helping accomplish these goals.
BHG
What Is Limewash Paint? Plus, How to Use It In Your Home
The first thing you need to know about limewash paint is that (surprise!) it isn’t actually paint at all. Instead, it’s more accurately described as a process. Limewash is one of the oldest painting methods, dating back to ancient Egypt. And while it's come in and out of fashion over the centuries, limewash is having a moment in modern decor right now.
myzeo.com
Carpet Care 101: Pro Advice for Extending the Life of Your Carpet
Are your carpets looking a little worn? If so, they might need a little care to restore them to their former glory. You see, just like any other type of flooring, carpets are bound to suffer from time, traffic, stain damage, and other hazards. Along with regular vacuuming, there are...
geeksaroundglobe.com
How long should you plan to clean the carpet?
The time it takes to clean a carpet can vary from six minutes to a full day, to put it briefly. The length of time required to clean a space, its current state, and the obstacles present all play a role (desks and chairs, for example), Carpet drying time must also be factored into the total service time.
heckhome.com
Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout
Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
lambertslately.com
How to Build a DIY Murphy Bed with Desk & Ikea Bookcases
See how to build a full-size DIY murphy bed with desk & Ikea Billy bookcases. Perfect for a guest bedroom or craft room! Made with a Create-a-Bed kit & great for small spaces. Affiliate links used in this post. Read more about my link usage here. How much does a...
AOL Corp
Amazon has giant bean bag chairs for adults — get ready to lounge in comfort!
Bean bags are having a moment right now, and they aren't the tiny sacks you may remember from your childhood bedroom or college dorm room. The comfortable loungers are bigger and better than ever thanks to innovative designs that make them the perfect cozy seating option in any adult home. Some are now big enough to fit multiple people at once, while others come with handy footstools for the ultimate lounging experience. We even found one that converts into a bed, so you have an extra spot for guests to sleep over.
ohsospotless.com
How to Remove Stains From Car Seats
Eating in the car is inevitable, especially when you’re in a rush to work or cruising on a long road trip. But with all those yummy snacks comes some crazy messes. When you go over a bump and spill your coffee or fast food, this can cause stains on your car seats. Because most car seats don’t have removable covers, you can’t just toss the fabric in the washing machine — you have to clean them by hand.
