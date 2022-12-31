Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Most-watched UK TV shows in 2022 revealed
The most-watched TV programmes of the year in the UK have been revealed, with the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II topping the list. As reported by Deadline, the broadcast peaked at 29 million as people tuned in across several channels to pay respects to the late monarch as she was laid to rest at Westminster Abbey. In addition, it was watched by 37.5 million people for at least three minutes.
digitalspy.com
Is Wednesday actually leaving Netflix ahead of season 2?
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday's unique brand of ookiness and kookiness has been a huge winner for Netflix. In its first week alone, the Addams Family spinoff beat out Stranger Things to nab the record for most viewing time in a single week with more than 400 million hours. Impressive no?...
digitalspy.com
Netflix shares deleted Heartstopper scene showing sweet moment between Elle and Tao
Netflix has given Heartstopper fans a New Year's treat, sharing a deleted scene from the show's first season. On YouTube, the streaming service uploaded the scene between Elle and Tao, which shows the pair still awake during a sleepover with Charlie and Isaac. Both are seen looking at Tao's phone...
digitalspy.com
Netflix’s 1899 cancelled after one season
There will be no follow-up to 1899, with Netflix cancelling the series after just one season. The show, which was created by Dark showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, followed a group of European emigrants as they travel from Southampton to New York City, with the only season consisting of eight episodes.
digitalspy.com
Inside Man boss shares promising season 2 update
Inside Man creator Steven Moffat has shared a promising season two update. The miniseries, which aired on BBC One in October and streamed worldwide on Netflix, starred David Tennant as vicar Harry Watling and Stanley Tucci as death row detective Jefferson Grieff. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Moffat,...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
digitalspy.com
Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film
Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
digitalspy.com
James Corden reveals he almost starred in Brendan Fraser film The Whale
Another day, another fascinating piece of movie trivia from Gavin and Stacey's James Corden, who revealed he almost got to star in The Whale. While it's hard to imagine anyone else but Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's film, it seems The Mummy star hadn't always been in the lead for the role.
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show
Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Chris Kamara shares the sweet moment his grandchildren watched him being unmasked
The Masked Singer UK's Chris Kamara has shared a sweet video showing the reaction of his grandchildren as he was unmasked on the show. The star took part in season four of the ITV show as Ghost, but was unmasked and eliminated in the show's first episode after the judges chose to save Knitting and Cat & Mouse.
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours star Madeleine West shares hair transformation
Former Neighbours star Madeleine West has shared her dramatic hair transformation – going from a brunette to a blonde. Taking to Instagram to show off her new blonde tresses, West posted a selfie which she captioned: "Slowly stepping out of the darkness, into the light. Literally…" West, who...
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Hugh Grant confirms he's "married to James Bond" in Knives Out sequel
Glass Onion spoilers follow. Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has weighed in on the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's stylish sleuth Benoit Blanc. The follow-up to Knives Out sees Grant in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Phillip, Blanc's husband. When Janelle Monáe's character shows up at the detective's house, it's Phillip who opens the door instead, rocking an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Hawai’i teases Marvel star's return to the show
It seems there is a possibility of seeing Joe Milius return to NCIS: Hawai'i. The Navy Captain – played by Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj – was last seen in season one. Despite being reassigned to Washington, it seems we could be seeing...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer UK reveals identity of first series 4 celebrity
The Masked Singer UK series 4, episode 1 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer UK has unmasked — and eliminated — its first series 4 celebrity. During its New Year’s Day return, the Joel Dommett-hosted show featured singing showdowns between Knitting and Jellyfish, Otter and Ghost, and Cat & Mouse and Phoenix.
digitalspy.com
The Crown star Claire Foy reveals knowledge Doctor Who’s Matt Smith shared on dealing with fame
The Crown star Claire Foy has opened up about the knowledge that co-star Matt Smith gave her on dealing with fame. The actress famously became a household name after starring in the first two seasons of the Netflix Royal drama as Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking in a new interview about...
digitalspy.com
The Boys spinoff Gen V shares frustrating update
The Boys spinoff series Gen V has shared a frustrating update about the new show's release date. In a move that appears to be trolling fans, the new series took to Twitter to announce that it will have a release date anytime between now and the end of the year.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders fans spot possible clues to the father of Lily's baby
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders viewers reckon they've spotted some key clues on the soap that could point to the identity of the father of Lily Slater's baby. Recent scenes on the soap revealed the shocking news that the 12-year-old is pregnant, though Lily has been reluctant to tell mum Stacey who the father is.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to air huge story for show's younger characters in 2023
Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased that the ITV soap will be airing a huge storyline in 2023 specifically for the show's younger characters. MacLeod was speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines when he revealed that the soap will be utilising its younger cast much more this year.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals four huge 2023 storylines in new preview
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed four huge storylines for the New Year, seeing 2023 begin with devastating heartbreak and explosive secrets for the residents of Walford. Lola Pearce and Jay Brown are left coming to terms with the fact that their time together is running out, as Lola comes...
digitalspy.com
12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Marilyn's loved ones are desperate for her to return to the Bay. Elsewhere, Kirby must decide whether she wants to reconnect with Bob, while Justin and Ziggy face tensions at the garage. Here's a full collection...
Comments / 0