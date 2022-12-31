Rizin 40 video: Yuki Motoya demolishes ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with devastating knee strike knockout

Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The UFC has to fire Dana White after video shows him hitting his wife at a nightclub
Dana White has long been the face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and during all those years he has said nobody bounces back from hitting a woman. In fact, he said exactly that during an appearance on FS1 back in 2014:. “There’s one thing that you never bounce back from...
Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times
White slapped his wife at a New Year's Eve party in Mexico and said while there was alcohol involved, that was "no excuse."
UFC boss Dana White and his wife seen on video slapping each other at a nightclub on New Year's Eve
"I'm embarrassed," Power Slap founder Dana White said. His wife, Anne White, said they had both been drinking.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
