Overdosing man avoids death thanks to Pike County deputies
PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a man nearly lost his life to drugs Monday, but fortunately was saved by two deputies and EMS personnel in Pike County. Shortly after 5 p.m., Pike County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male who was believed to be overdosing. According to the sheriff’s […]
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
wvih.com
Teen Arrested After Striking Police Vehicle
A Louisville teenager is facing several charges after driving a stolen vehicle and striking a police officer’s vehicle on New Year’s Day before attempting to flee. Louisville Metro Police say two officers were assisting another officer with a Mental Inquest Warrant in Smoketown just before midnight. A Mental...
Wave 3
LMPD officer & passenger injured in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department Officer and his passenger are injured in an early morning crash. The crash happened at 12:00 am Monday morning at Jackson and Lampton Street near Meyzeek Middle School. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the officer was in his cruiser going north...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
wevv.com
Hancock County authorities looking for stolen truck
Authorities in Hancock County, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says the truck you see here was stolen on Sunday between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. The sheriff's department says the truck is a black...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested In Evansville For Theft
Police have made an arrest in Evansville, Indiana in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last...
wevv.com
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
WTVW
Gas station crime ring suspect apprehended in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they caught a man involved in an organized theft ring that has plagued many large cities. On December 29, Evansville Police Department detectives started looking into several credit card fraud incidents that totaled over $8,000. Police say the first incident happened a few months prior in October.
wvih.com
Louisville Police Investigate Three Homicides
A fresh start after Louisville’s third-deadliest year on record, and already Louisville police are looking into three homicides in less than the first 36 hours of 2023. The fatal shootings follow a total of 166 gun deaths in 2022. Police said they made progress last year and have cleared half of all their homicide investigations. But they said three homicides in two days is unacceptable.
k105.com
3 Ohio Co. residents facing over 40 charges after latest abuse investigation at Dundee boarding school
A nearly three month investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three Ohio County residents for alleged abuse that took place at a Dundee boarding school. On Thursday, troopers arrested the founder of Pilgrims Rest School, 52-year-old Kelly R. Vanderkooi as well as 28-year-old...
HPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a robbery occurred at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street at 7:17 p.m. on December 22. HPD says a second robbery occurred at Vinny’s Market on Madison Street at 7:46 p.m. on the same day. According […]
14news.com
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
14news.com
Murder victim’s family reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest that hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. Tanaya Roll describes herself as a “daddy’s...
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
wevv.com
New details released in first murder in Evansville in 2023
New details have been released relating to the first murder of 2023 in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, Brandon Schaefer is accused of shooting a man in the head behind Showplace Cinemas along North Third Avenue. Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired run after 1 A.M. on New...
Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
