Community Behavioral Health Centers open in Chicopee, Springfield: Provide 24-hour mental health services across region
CHICOPEE — Less than 14 hours after a new all-service mental health clinic opened on Tuesday, social workers had already set up treatment plans for at least 10 people, crisis teams had responded to two locations and staff were fielding frequent calls from more people seeking help. Counselors, nurses...
Two new physicians at Caring Health Center in Springfield
Caring Health Center is welcoming two new physicians to expanding its medical team.
Some Mass. schools ask students to mask up after winter break
As students and educators return from a winter recess marked by travel and holiday gatherings, some school districts across Massachusetts have instituted temporary masking guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. The Boston Public Schools — Massachusetts’ largest school system — will adopt a masking “expectation,” but...
Ponderosa Steakhouse will not open in Western Mass., parent company says
An erroneous report circulating online suggested that two new locations of the Ponderosa Steakhouse would open in Chicopee and West Springfield respectively — something the steakhouse’s parent company, FAT Brands, has confirmed is false. In a statement to MassLive, FAT Brands’ Director of Corporate Communications Erin Mandzik said...
Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
Western Mass New Year’s baby born in Greenfield: Welcomed into the world at 12:13 a.m.
GREENFIELD – As the clock ticked away to the end of Dec. 31, Jennifer Hein was giving birth at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and suddenly realized her son had a chance to be a New Year’s 2023 baby. At 12:13 a.m. Jack Kenneth Hein, the son of Jennifer...
Springfield residents complain of poor living conditions at apartment complex
Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.
Johnson Memorial to renovate and expand its Enfield campus
Johnson Memorial Hospital is expanding and renovating its Enfield campus with a $40 million construction project, even as its Stafford facility comes under fire from the state for closing its maternity ward and failing to staff its operating rooms for much of last year. The upgrades at the Hazard Avenue...
Single family residence sells for $460,000 in Amherst
Sophie Lippert and Noah Ives bought the property at 30 Hitching Post Road, Amherst, from Surinder K Est Mehta on Dec. 13, 2022. The $460,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Applications available for affordable home in Hampden County from Habitat for Humanity
Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a home for sale in Hampden County.
Worcester indoor baseball facility holding food and clothing drive to help local homeless shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - An indoor baseball facility is holding a food and clothing drive to help a local homeless shelter. Strike Zone in Worcester is collecting nonperishable food, as well as items like men's and women's clothing and toiletries for the Blessed Sacrament Emergency Homeless Shelter. Coach Andrew Tuccio said...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren cites science funding, trails and public works as accomplishments in 2022
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen Elizabeth Warren points to the large —$81 billion in National Science Foundation in the CHIPS and Science Act — and the small, $3.6 million for the Rocky Hill Greenway MultiUse Trail in Northampton, when she looks back at 2022. Warren also pointed to...
Lenox police looking to identify person involved in an incident
The Lenox police are looking for the public's help to identify the person in a photo involved in an incident.
Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million
Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
New, seemingly more contagious XBB COVID-19 subvariant detected in New England
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new COVID-19 subvariant has not only been detected in New England, it’s also the dominant strain right now. It’s called the XBB subvariant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it seems to be more infectious than others. This newest subvariant comes at a time where we are already seeing an uptick in other respiratory viruses. One local COVID testing site said they are seeing a rise in number of people coming in and getting tested.
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $640,000
Richard Plaut and Carol Plaut acquired the property at 125 Meadowbrook Road, Longmeadow, from M Shriver Ret Regina on Dec. 16, 2022. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $309 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 70,511 square-foot lot.
Hartford Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Hartford Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on New Year's Day. The hospital said Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and is 22 inches long. Logan's mom, Sarah, of New Britain, was excited to welcome her first child. “This new...
Westfield charter meeting Wednesday to review proposals for committee vacancies
WESTFIELD — The City Council’s Ad-Hoc Charter Committee will discuss draft proposals for how to handle mid-term vacancies on elected boards at its next meeting on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 59 Court St.,...
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
Osteria, Springfield wine and appetizers bar, officially open
Springfield’s newest restaurant, Osteria, is finally open after months of anticipation from the community, its owner Chris McKiernan announced.
