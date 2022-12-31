ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Some Mass. schools ask students to mask up after winter break

As students and educators return from a winter recess marked by travel and holiday gatherings, some school districts across Massachusetts have instituted temporary masking guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. The Boston Public Schools — Massachusetts’ largest school system — will adopt a masking “expectation,” but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $460,000 in Amherst

Sophie Lippert and Noah Ives bought the property at 30 Hitching Post Road, Amherst, from Surinder K Est Mehta on Dec. 13, 2022. The $460,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million

Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

New, seemingly more contagious XBB COVID-19 subvariant detected in New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new COVID-19 subvariant has not only been detected in New England, it’s also the dominant strain right now. It’s called the XBB subvariant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it seems to be more infectious than others. This newest subvariant comes at a time where we are already seeing an uptick in other respiratory viruses. One local COVID testing site said they are seeing a rise in number of people coming in and getting tested.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $640,000

Richard Plaut and Carol Plaut acquired the property at 125 Meadowbrook Road, Longmeadow, from M Shriver Ret Regina on Dec. 16, 2022. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $309 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 70,511 square-foot lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Hartford Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on New Year's Day. The hospital said Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and is 22 inches long. Logan's mom, Sarah, of New Britain, was excited to welcome her first child. “This new...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment

EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage. 
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

