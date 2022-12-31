Read full article on original website
Crawford County Boys Basketball Power Poll: Rivals open 2023 tied at the top
We're starting 2023 with something that hasn't happened in quite a while — a new team at the top. Two weeks have passed since our last power poll, so let's take a look at how each team fared and where it has them in the first installment of the new year. ...
North Kitsap boys basketball extends home winning streak to 48 games
POULSBO — Just when it appeared North Kitsap's boys basketball team might be ripe for a rare home defeat, the Vikings rediscovered their winning formula against a familiar nemesis. Junior Harry Davies scored a game-high 26 points and senior Ethan Gillespie added 14 points — all in the second half — as North Kitsap took over first place in the Olympic League 2A standings Tuesday with a 64-56 win over Port Angeles in Poulsbo. The Vikings...
