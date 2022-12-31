ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kitsap Sun

North Kitsap boys basketball extends home winning streak to 48 games

POULSBO — Just when it appeared North Kitsap's boys basketball team might be ripe for a rare home defeat, the Vikings rediscovered their winning formula against a familiar nemesis. Junior Harry Davies scored a game-high 26 points and senior Ethan Gillespie added 14 points — all in the second half — as North Kitsap took over first place in the Olympic League 2A standings Tuesday with a 64-56 win over Port Angeles in Poulsbo. The Vikings...
POULSBO, WA

