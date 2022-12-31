ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Norrie stuns Nadal as Britain lead Spain 2-0 in United Cup

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxi02_0jzPpKVP00

SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's preparations for his Australian Open title defence got off to a wobbly start as Cameron Norrie handed him a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat in the United Cup on Saturday as Britain took a 2-0 lead over Spain in the mixed team tournament.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion, who lifted the trophy in Melbourne Park this year and added another French Open title in an otherwise injury-ravaged season, eased through the first set but gifted Norrie a way back into the contest in the next.

Nadal dug himself out of a hole with an ace to hold for 2-1 in the decider but surrendered his serve shortly after as world number 14 Norrie got sharper as the contest wore on and held on for his first win over the world number two in five attempts.

"It was pretty crazy... I was thinking I've never won a set against him before and I wanted to come out and firstly do that and I had to stay super patient," Norrie said in his on-court interview. "It was a super physical match.

"I really enjoyed it, it was huge to get through that one and finally beat him. It's a great way to end the year."

Norrie credited his pre-season training for being able to dictate the baseline exchanges at Ken Rosewall Arena.

"I've had a really good off season, played a lot of matches and it's been good for me. I felt like I was finding really good depth in my shots and dictated the play... I wasn't letting him do too much damage with his forehand," Norrie added.

Katie Swan then doubled Britain's advantage as she rallied from a set down to get past Nuria Parrizas Diaz 3-6 6-1 6-2.

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek had no trouble in her season opener as she dismantled Yulia Putintseva 6-1 6-3 to give Poland a 1-0 lead over Kazakhstan in Brisbane. However, Timofey Skatov levelled the tie beating Daniel Michalski 7-6(7) 6-2.

Earlier, Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka claimed the biggest win of his career by stunning world number 12 Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2, before Marie Bouzkova beat Jule Niemeier 6-2 7-5 to give her team a 2-0 lead over Germany.

Playing in his first competitive match since surgery to fix his ankle ligaments following an injury at Roland Garros, Zverev looked short of fitness and struggled on his serve with eight double faults in the loss.

Brazil took a 2-0 lead over Norway as Beatriz Haddad Maia and Felipe Meligeni Alves both prevailed while Donna Vekic and Borna Coric put Croatia 2-0 up against Argentina. Belgium and Bulgaria were locked at 1-1. The ties resume on Sunday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos

Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
AFP

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Reuters

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Reuters

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
Reuters

Reuters

676K+
Followers
370K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy