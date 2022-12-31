Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings: Setting Expectations for Vrana, Fabbri & Other Returning Players
As the calendar flips to 2023, the Detroit Red Wings stand to benefit from the cliché theme of new beginnings. Several key players are slated to return from extended absences with the hopes of a healthy New Year. Jakub Vrana, Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina are expected...
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
Indiana Pacers led by balance and reserves in win over Toronto Raptors
The Pacers have won six of their last seven games and are rolling to open the new year
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Could Max Domi remain in Chicago, and could the Oilers look at a Blackhawks defenseman?. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks and who might be staying now and what defensemen the Edmonton Oilers could target. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “Speaking of trades as...
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Panthers loan veteran forward Chris Tierney to AHL Charlotte
The Florida Panthers have announced that forward Chris Tierney has been loaned to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. The move frees another spot on the Panthers’ roster, and they now have two open spots for players should they choose to call up others from the AHL or activate one of their two players on long-term injured reserve.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
Comments / 0