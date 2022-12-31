ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers

Could Max Domi remain in Chicago, and could the Oilers look at a Blackhawks defenseman?. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks and who might be staying now and what defensemen the Edmonton Oilers could target. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “Speaking of trades as...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon

The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers loan veteran forward Chris Tierney to AHL Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have announced that forward Chris Tierney has been loaned to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. The move frees another spot on the Panthers’ roster, and they now have two open spots for players should they choose to call up others from the AHL or activate one of their two players on long-term injured reserve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa

OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs

Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy