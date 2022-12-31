ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 found shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man jailed on drug charges after traffic stop in Fruitland Park

A Leesburg man was arrested on drug charges late Friday night in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer ran a records check on a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Joseph Alexander Godwin and discovered that he was operating an unregistered vehicle which had a plate attached which was registered to another vehicle. A search of Godwin’s vehicle resulted in the officer finding cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WESH

OCSO investigating early morning shooting deaths

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one person injured early Sunday morning. According to the OCSO, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. for a shooting call. Deputies located a woman in her 20s who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

