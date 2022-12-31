Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
Tennessee OL William Parker enters NCAA transfer portal
Just days after its 2022 season ended with a win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee has had a player enter the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve offensive lineman William Parker entered the database on Tuesday morning, a source told GoVols247. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Nashville just finished his redshirt freshman season and played in two games in 2022 for the Vols.
Focusing on defense helps Vols' Phillips end offensive slump
Just about everything went well for eighth-ranked Tennessee in Tuesday’s 87-53 win over a solid Mississippi State team at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols played their usual brand of elite defense but also caught fire offensively, shooting 26-of-52 (69.2 percent) from the field and 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from three-point range against a State team that entered the evening No. 6 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency — arguably the best metric to separate the best from the rest on that side of the court.
FINAL: Vanderbilt 84 - Carolina 79
South Carolina will begin conference play on Tuesday night as it makes its way to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. Tipoff between the two teams in Nashville is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. The Gamecocks...
Gamecocks come up just short in loss to Commodores
South Carolina came up just short on Tuesday night in Nashville as they fell in overtime to Vanderbilt by a score of 84-79. The Gamecocks (7-7) forced overtime after forward Hayden Brown put in a layup just before the final buzzer in regulation. However, the Commodores (8-6) went 13-of-14 from the free throw line in overtime while the Gamecocks went 6-of-8 which helped the Commodores defeat the Gamecocks.
Ohio State shares message from Georgia grad commending Buckeyes for prioritizing Marvin Harrison Jr.'s health
Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left early during the Buckeyes' 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal loss at the Peach Bowl Saturday after entering concussion protocol in wake of a hit he took late in the third quarter. Harrison had 5 catches for 106 yards, two touchdowns and counting before he left the game, expressing a desire to return to action but being overruled by trainers. Ohio State fans may be haunted over what could have been had Harrison returned to action considering the Buckeyes went on to blow a 14-point fourth quarter lead in the defeat, but the Buckeyes earned considerable praise for prioritizing Harrison's longterm health when the stakes were high on the field.
Transfer defensive-line target includes Tennessee in top three
One of Tennessee's defensive-line targets in the NCAA transfer portal announced Sunday that the Vols are one of the top teams he's considering. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears revealed the top three schools he's considering in a post on his Twitter account, and Tennessee joined Oklahoma and Penn State in the group of front-runners for the redshirt sophomore.
Steve Says: Answering the questions after OSU's tough semifinal loss to Georgia
ATLANTA – It was a bitter pill for Ohio State to swallow late Saturday night as No. 1 Georgia rallied from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to hand No. 4 Ohio State a 42-41 defeat in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0