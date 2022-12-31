Read full article on original website
Ryan Thomas Sinclair 1/15/1994 -12/25/2022
Our dear Ryan Thomas Sinclair lost his battle with brain cancer at noon on Christmas day, surrounded by his loving family. Ryan was born in Berkeley, California, on January 15, 1994, to Tom Sinclair and Kathy (Bagdonas) Sinclair. The family moved to Auburn just before Ryan’s first birthday. With two older brothers, Zack and Jeff, little “Ryno” became the good luck charm for their teams and friends as he grew up.
CYCLING THROUGH PLACER COUNTY
I’m not one to make New Year’s Resolutions but I do resolve to get on my bike as much as possible in 2023. I think that would be a good resolution for you, too. These pictures are all from New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 but some from years past. Riders show up with some new accessory, piece of clothing or even a new bike received as a Christmas present.
Auburn Union School District school consolidation decision approaching fast
There are only a few more public meetings before the Auburn Union School District Board of Trustees are scheduled to decide how to consolidate their district from five schools to three next week. The district is preparing for its second year of deep cuts after the Placer County Office of...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Cyber harassment, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 20. Caleb Aguilar-Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant and an outside felony warrant in...
Bulldogs place seventh in Reno
Folsom High had four wrestlers place at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno last week, as the Bulldogs took seventh out of 77 teams at the big tournament featuring teams from the six states. Elias Rivera placed second at 115 pounds, while Kay Yi-Berg (108), Ryland Smith (144) and Colin...
Lincoln New Year's homicide suspects wanted, Cash reward offered
A man who appeared to have suffered from several gunshot wounds was found unresponsive inside his home in Lincoln Jan.1, according to Placer County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a deceased male, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman.
Rhinos battle hard in loss to seventh-ranked Raiders in inaugural Pavelchik Classic
A loss is something that is never easy for a team to stomach. That being said, when you battle against a Top-10 high school team in the section with a roster of underclassmen, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. That was the case on Monday night as the Twelve...
