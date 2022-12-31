ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ryan Thomas Sinclair 1/15/1994 -12/25/2022

Our dear Ryan Thomas Sinclair lost his battle with brain cancer at noon on Christmas day, surrounded by his loving family. Ryan was born in Berkeley, California, on January 15, 1994, to Tom Sinclair and Kathy (Bagdonas) Sinclair. The family moved to Auburn just before Ryan’s first birthday. With two older brothers, Zack and Jeff, little “Ryno” became the good luck charm for their teams and friends as he grew up.
BERKELEY, CA
CYCLING THROUGH PLACER COUNTY

I’m not one to make New Year’s Resolutions but I do resolve to get on my bike as much as possible in 2023. I think that would be a good resolution for you, too. These pictures are all from New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 but some from years past. Riders show up with some new accessory, piece of clothing or even a new bike received as a Christmas present.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Auburn Union School District school consolidation decision approaching fast

There are only a few more public meetings before the Auburn Union School District Board of Trustees are scheduled to decide how to consolidate their district from five schools to three next week. The district is preparing for its second year of deep cuts after the Placer County Office of...
AUBURN, CA
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Cyber harassment, trespassing, warrants

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 20. Caleb Aguilar-Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant and an outside felony warrant in...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Bulldogs place seventh in Reno

Folsom High had four wrestlers place at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno last week, as the Bulldogs took seventh out of 77 teams at the big tournament featuring teams from the six states. Elias Rivera placed second at 115 pounds, while Kay Yi-Berg (108), Ryland Smith (144) and Colin...
FOLSOM, CA
Lincoln New Year's homicide suspects wanted, Cash reward offered

A man who appeared to have suffered from several gunshot wounds was found unresponsive inside his home in Lincoln Jan.1, according to Placer County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a deceased male, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman.
LINCOLN, CA

