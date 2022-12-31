I’m not one to make New Year’s Resolutions but I do resolve to get on my bike as much as possible in 2023. I think that would be a good resolution for you, too. These pictures are all from New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 but some from years past. Riders show up with some new accessory, piece of clothing or even a new bike received as a Christmas present.

