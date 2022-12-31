Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Suffer a New Wave of Losses as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Jumps 32% In a Single Day

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana climbs above $10 as entire market turns green
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $10 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $806.96 billion — up 1.35%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 1.09% to $322.14 billion and 1.74% to $148.95 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded profits...
The Sam Bankman-Fried-backed crypto Solana has lost nearly all its value this year and is still crashing as key projects bail
Solana, once praised as a viable rival for Ethereum, has tumbled almost 70% since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, and is down 94% in 2022. The token was heavily backed by Bankman-Fried, and his companies held large positions on their books. The disgraced crypto founder said over the summer...
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
zycrypto.com
Here’s Why Solana’s Future Is Still Bright Despite SOL Price Nuking 97% Below ATH: Vitalik Buterin
Solana, the crypto once backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the leading Layer 1 networks to have suffered in the enduring crypto winter. Despite the prices of top crypto assets like bitcoin and Ethereum remaining relatively stable over the last four weeks, SOL has bled out. However,...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Massively Dominated Ethereum, Polygon and Seven Altcoins in 2022 on One Metric: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that Cardano (ADA) led all other blockchain protocols on one critical metric this year. Santiment says that Cardano had the highest level of development activity in 2022 in the crypto ecosystem ahead of Ethereum (ETH) and other blockchain protocols. Based on the submissions to...
msn.com
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Slide 1 of 7: At his peak, Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth was $26 billion. He spent his money on properties, political donations, and funding sports teams. Here's a list of many of the places where Bankman-Fried is reported to have spent his money. Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it.He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who would rack up stacks of money — or coins— to one day put it all toward the betterment of the world. And he donated money to several organizations founded on the principles of so-called effective altruism. But Bankman-Fried also wrote out big checks to sports teams, property owners, and political leaders. His spending appeared to reflect a desire to buy influence as much as it has reflected his philosophical beliefs. It all came crashing down in early November, when Bankman-Fried saw the bulk of his net worth drop from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day — after news broke that his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, needed a bailout.Now, it's come out that as much as $2 billion in customer funds are missing — and questions are arising over just how Bankman-Fried bankrolled his high-end lifestyle, with lawyers now arguing that the former mogul, known as SBF, appeared to have run FTX like a "personal fiefdom."Those lawyers are helping guide FTX through the bankruptcy process, where customers hope they can recover at least some of their funds after FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO. Some of those customer funds — possibly $300 million — might have found their way to the Bahamas to buy pricey homes for FTX executives, lawyers have argued.Sullivan & Cromwell restructuring partner James Brumley, a lawyer on FTX's bankruptcy team, told a US court this week that "substantial amounts of money were spent on things not related to the business," a recording of the Tuesday hearing reviewed by Insider showed.A team of lawyers is now working to track down FTX's assets to start repaying the firm's creditors. The company's new CEO, John J. Ray III, a lawyer who's guiding it through bankruptcy, said Tuesday that FTX would reorganize or sell FTX's assets around the world and had already received interest from potential buyers.Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried will likely not be making major donations any time soon. Here's a list of how he spent some of his once-massive fortune.
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
coinchapter.com
FTX Collapse, The Merge, Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Here are the Newsmakers of 2022
2022 has witnessed crypto investors’ wealth erode, and investors are predictably anxious for the new year. However, a few positive developments came close on the heels of various disasters. So, as we bid adieu to 2022, let’s go over the year’s newsmakers and why they were worthy of the spotlight.
