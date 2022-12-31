ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

What are the three characteristics of minimalism? Designers on how they can create calming homes

Minimalism is one of interior design’s longest lasting trends, and recent iterations of soft or warm minimalism have breathed new life into the style. But despite its now mainstream popularity, minimalism in interior design can be hard to define. Is it a design philosophy, a fine art movement or a lifestyle choice? The answer is all of the above. Thankfully, there are certain characteristics of minimalism that apply across the different genres.
livingetc.com

How to pair neutral colors harmoniously - our paint expert on the secrets to soothing scheme

Decorating with neutrals is not as easy as just putting a load of pale things into a room and hoping for the best. Done well it can be warming, rich, nuanced, inviting and visually intriguing. Get just the right tone of beige and match it with just the right shade of cream and you've got a palette that is so much bolder than the sum of its parts.
livingetc.com

11 micro apartments with genius ideas to steal if you live in any kind of small home

Living in a small space might mean making compromises, but living in a micro apartment means adjusting to a whole different lifestyle. These apartments, often studios with the tiniest of floorplans, require some clever interventions to make sure they contain all the amenities you'd expect to live comfortably. All that means that you might have to pull out things and fold them away, or just make use of the space in a slightly different way, all of which affects the way you inhabit the space.
American News

Adding protein to oatmeal makes a quick and easy breakfast: Taste

It’s new year’s resolution time. The time of year when we hope that more changes than the calendar. Many people may resolve to spend less money or to organize their home; if the ads I was recently served up catching up on the latest season of “Letterkenny” are any indication, many people resolve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy