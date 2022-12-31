Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
What are the three characteristics of minimalism? Designers on how they can create calming homes
Minimalism is one of interior design’s longest lasting trends, and recent iterations of soft or warm minimalism have breathed new life into the style. But despite its now mainstream popularity, minimalism in interior design can be hard to define. Is it a design philosophy, a fine art movement or a lifestyle choice? The answer is all of the above. Thankfully, there are certain characteristics of minimalism that apply across the different genres.
livingetc.com
How to pair neutral colors harmoniously - our paint expert on the secrets to soothing scheme
Decorating with neutrals is not as easy as just putting a load of pale things into a room and hoping for the best. Done well it can be warming, rich, nuanced, inviting and visually intriguing. Get just the right tone of beige and match it with just the right shade of cream and you've got a palette that is so much bolder than the sum of its parts.
livingetc.com
These are the 10 best home decor buys in the Anthropologie sale, as chosen by the Livingetc team
If you're looking to refresh your home in 2023, the Anthropologie sale is a good place to start. Their stunning home decor section boasts some generous discounts this time of year, but finding the best bargains can be a challenge (and let's face it, there are far better ways to spend the remainder of the holidays).
livingetc.com
How to safely store and organize holiday decor - expert tips for stress-free seasonal packing
Taking the seasonal decorations down is always a little bit sad, but it doesn't have to be stressful too. By learning how to safely store and organize holiday decor you can make the process simpler - and easier to unpack when Christmas comes around again next year. As with any...
livingetc.com
How to keep a bedroom warm in winter without heating – affordable tips for a cozy night's sleep
This winter, heating the home will almost inevitably cost more money, so we've had to think outside the box a little when it comes to clever methods for warming your rooms, and how simple design tricks can go far to keeping your space cozy. Keeping your bedroom warm in winter...
livingetc.com
11 micro apartments with genius ideas to steal if you live in any kind of small home
Living in a small space might mean making compromises, but living in a micro apartment means adjusting to a whole different lifestyle. These apartments, often studios with the tiniest of floorplans, require some clever interventions to make sure they contain all the amenities you'd expect to live comfortably. All that means that you might have to pull out things and fold them away, or just make use of the space in a slightly different way, all of which affects the way you inhabit the space.
What is 'soft-launching' a relationship? And is it right for you?
Now, among other things, people are "soft-launching" their relationships. What our millennial therapist has to say about it.
Adding protein to oatmeal makes a quick and easy breakfast: Taste
It’s new year’s resolution time. The time of year when we hope that more changes than the calendar. Many people may resolve to spend less money or to organize their home; if the ads I was recently served up catching up on the latest season of “Letterkenny” are any indication, many people resolve...
livingetc.com
Refacing vs replacing kitchen cabinets - expert advice to help you decide how to refresh
If your kitchen cabinets are in need of some TLC, there are two main options that you will need to decide between: refacing vs replacing. There are a number of factors to consider that will help guide you in the right direction, with budget being one of the main points to think about.
Comments / 0