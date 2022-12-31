Read full article on original website
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
This Is The Food Texas Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless
That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas
I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
8 Texas Hotel Openings We’re Excited About for 2023
According to a report from Lodging Econometrics, Dallas leads the nation in hotel construction, with more than 170 projects totaling 20,000-plus rooms in the pipeline. By any metric, that’s a ton of hotels. But all over Texas, from Dallas-Fort Worth to the Gulf Coast, hotels are preparing to open their doors. Which means that, very soon, you’ll have a lot more options for weekend getaways, business trips and other occasions that benefit from a comfortable bed and a good bar. These are eight coming-soon Texas hotels to put on your radar.
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
Is Your Job Life Or Death? Texas Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs
Here in the great state of Texas, you have to be built Ford tough. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities. Of course, that means the risks can often be bigger too. Sure, we have great barbecue and talented football teams, but making a living in the Lone Star...
Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State
The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas
Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
About The January 2023 Cover
One of the biggest challenges each year is finding a painting for Texas Outdoors Journal’s January cover that encompasses all of the outdoor opportunities available to start the New Year. Certainly paintings of some individual opportunity have been featured, but nothing that provides a mosaic of the wide variety of pursuits.
Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?
Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022
How Galvestonians used to dance until they dropped (for fun), a former figure skater turned journalist, and other Lone Star State stories.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Burnt Orange Nation
A history of Texas Longhorns who won high school football state championships
The 2022 Texas high school football season ended with the staging of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington the week of December 14-17. During that week, five Texas Longhorn commits helped their teams win state titles. Three Texas signees from out-of-state also finished the 2022 season as state champions. Those eight put their names on a very long list of historic Longhorns who won state championships during their high school careers. The full list (or as close to a full one as you’re likely to find) can be found a bit later in this post, but before getting to that a brief history of Texas high school football and its state championship games is required.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
