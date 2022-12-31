BMW Partners With Coinweb to Develop Blockchain-Based Vehicle Financing Automation and Loyalty Program in Thailand – Blockchain Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds
FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
techaiapp.com
Ancient Bitcoin Block Rewards See Decrease in Spending After Record Activity in 2020 and 2021 – Bitcoin News
In 2021, a number of 2010 block rewards were spent after the bitcoins sat idle for more than a decade. Furthermore, in 2020 and 2021, an early miner from 2010 spent strings of 20 ancient block rewards. In 2022, however, only 17 block rewards from 2010 were spent. Alongside this, on March 10, 2022, an entity moved 489.091 bitcoin that sat dormant in a wallet since 2010. In April 2022, five block rewards from 2009 were spent as well and they were the first 2009 blocks spent since 2020.
techaiapp.com
Even Without A Mining Subsidy, These Two Factors Will Protect Bitcoin Into The Future
This is an opinion editorial by Dillon Healy, a member of the institutional partnerships team at Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conference. A topic that has received increased attention lately is the concern around Bitcoin’s future “security budget.”. This mainly stems from the worry that miner revenue will...
techaiapp.com
Croatia joins the Schengen zone and adopts the euro – A Luxury Travel Blog
Croatia is embarking on a historic year as it joins the border-free Schengen zone and adopts the euro as its official currency. This marks a major milestone for the country, which has made significant progress in recent years in terms of economic and political stability. The Schengen zone is a...
techaiapp.com
The Impact of Geopolitics on CPS Security
The world changed fundamentally during the pandemic. Businesses were affected profoundly as they were forced to undergo digital transformation quickly to survive. And for organizations that were able to truly excel at it, digital transformation became a differentiating advantage. Of course, shareholders clearly saw the cost and competitive advantages of digital transformation and there is no turning back.
techaiapp.com
Uncovering how cells control their protein output | MIT News
A typical bacterial genome contains more than 4,000 genes, which encode all of the proteins that the cells need to survive. How do cells know just how much of each protein they need for their everyday functions?. Gene-Wei Li, an MIT associate professor of biology, is trying to answer that...
techaiapp.com
Getting data loss prevention right
When a CISO takes the wrong approach to data loss prevention (DLP), it can quickly compound into a triple loss. First, they lose their organization’s money by investing in an ineffective solution that meets required regulations but does little else. Second, they lose considerably more money when their data is breached. Third, they can lose their jobs.
techaiapp.com
Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
A DOGE development fund has been set up by the Dogecoin Foundation, in order to accelerate the development and promotion of the meme-coin ecosystem on a wider level. The fund is comprised of five million DOGE tokens. At the time of writing, the cost of each DOGE token stood at $0.071 (roughly Rs. 5.90), bringing the total price of the new fund to $360,045 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh). The capital will be used to incentivise those who are programming the future of the meme-coin and will later contribute to its promotion in the market.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Tells US FTC It Doesn’t Know When Call of Duty Was Released, Why Franchise Is Special: Report
Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard a year ago, sparking concerns that the firm might keep Call of Duty, the video game company’s iconic franchise, from appearing on Sony’s PlayStation. According to a report, an American technology news website, last year in January Microsoft announced it would spend $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard, highlighting how it would get Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush for that fee.
techaiapp.com
PyTorch compromised with malicious dependency
Threat actors compromised the PyTorch Machine Learning Framework by adding a malicious dependency. The maintainers of the PyTorch package warn of a supply chain attack. According to an advisory published by the maintainers, users who have installed PyTorch-nightly on Linux via pip between December 25, 2022 and December 30, 2022, must uninstall it and use the latest binaries.
techaiapp.com
HTC’s upcoming headset name and (maybe) price could have been leaked
Let’s start this 2023 with a leak! I’ve been tipped about the fact that the Korean store of HTC may have accidentally leaked the name of the new Vive headset that will be revealed at CES… and maybe also its price. The Vive “Flowcus”. HTC has...
techaiapp.com
Internet Computer (ICP) Sheds 5% In Last 24 Hours As Bulls Lose Aggressiveness
With more than $1 billion in market cap, Internet Computer is part of the top 50 cryptocurrencies according to CoinGecko. Although the crypto market is certainly bullish on the token, the positive sentiment on the crypto has not reflected in the charts in the past days. According to CoinGecko, the...
techaiapp.com
LockBit ransomware attacks port infrastructures, releases free decryptor for children’s hospital
Why it matters: LockBit is a “ransomware-as-a-service” operation where the malware creators and operators manage the backend, while affiliated “partners” breach victims’ networks. Sometimes, this chain of operations can lead to a clash between parties – especially when the affiliates go against the ransomware’s formal business policy.
techaiapp.com
Synology fixes multiple critical vulnerabilities in its routersSecurity Affairs
Synology fixed several critical flaws in its routers, including flaws likely demonstrated at the Pwn2Own 2022 hacking contest. Taiwanese NAS maker Synology published two new critical advisories in December. The first advisory is related to the most severe vulnerability addressed by the company, which is a critical out-of-bounds write issue, tracked as CVE-2022-43931 (CVSS3 Base Score10).
techaiapp.com
Minimizing Augmented Reality Security Risks: A Brief Roadmap
Augmented reality is an innovative technology spearheading the transformation of science fiction into reality. You might even start using hologram armor like Iron Man or command F.R.I.D.A.Y. to do your chores in the near future. One may argue that Alexa is already a step toward Tony Stark’s F.R.I.D.A.Y., but she needs more improvements.
techaiapp.com
Integrating Decentralized Cross-Chain Communication Makes Bridges ‘Substantially Safer’ — Flare Networks CEO – Interview Bitcoin News
Although they grabbed less media attention than the collapse of centralized organizations, the so-called bridge exploit incidents in 2022 again proved that the decentralized finance (defi) ecosystem still lacks sufficiently secure solutions, Hugo Philion, the co-founder and CEO of Flare Networks, has argued. Philion insists that the lack of such secure solutions has constrained the growth and use of defi products.
techaiapp.com
India set an ‘incredibly important precedent’ by banning TikTok, FCC Commissioner says • TechCrunch
Brendan Carr, Commissioner of the FCC, warned that TikTok “operates as a sophisticated surveillance tool,” and told the Indian daily Economic Times that banning the social app is a “natural next step in our efforts to secure communication network.”. The senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission...
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.02): HTC’s new headset is the Vive XR Elite, Meta buys Luxecel, and much more!
HAPPY 2023! I wish you all that your dream may come true in this new year. And I know that one of your dreams was having a weekly roundup of the best XR news… so… here you are!. Top news of the week. HTC’s new headset may be...
techaiapp.com
BTC Opens at $16,570, ETH Joins Stablecoins in Recording Losses: First Monday of 2023
The first Monday of 2023 did not open with quite the sparkle for the crypto market. Bitcoin, on January 2, barely grew with a 0.13 percent gain. At the time of writing, BTC values hovered around the price point of $16,570 (roughly Rs. 13.7 lakh). The first ever cryptocurrency to have ever existed maintained values around the similar price point on both, national as well as international exchanges. The reason why BTC, along with a big bunch of altcoins, opened with losses today is because traders put a halt stamp on their activities during the holiday season.
techaiapp.com
T-Mobile Puts Speed at the Top of its Standalone 5G Goals
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. T-Mobile is once again ahead of the pack when it comes to pure standalone 5G in the United States. Following its 600MHz nationwide 5G network launch in August 2020, T-Mobile has now converted its...
Comments / 0