Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
WQAD

A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks

LOS ANGELES — Multiple sclerosis impacts almost a million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms, but nothing to stop it from progressing; until now. Multiple sclerosis is slowly stealing Kathy...
healthcareguys.com

5 Advances In Gastroesophageal reflux disease – GERD Treatment

Acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux, is a common condition people may experience at least once in their life. However, if it persists more than twice a week, doctors and other healthcare specialists may diagnose it as gastroesophageal reflux disease. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a chronic condition in which...
The Crusader Newspaper

New options for long-term pain relief

Most of us have heard of steroid injections for pain which is one treatment available for chronic or acute pain. But according to Dr. Mansoor Aman, an interventional pain management physician at Aurora Health Center – Oshkosh, there have been several recent breakthroughs that are lesser known. Dr. Aman...
OSHKOSH, WI
The US Sun

The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss

FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression

Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
MedicalXpress

ACP recommends bisphosphonates for initial treatment for osteoporosis in males and postmenopausal females

The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued an update of its guideline with clinical recommendations for treatments of primary osteoporosis and low bone mass in adults. In the new guideline, ACP recommends bisphosphonates as initial pharmacologic treatment to reduce the risk of fractures in males and postmenopausal females diagnosed with primary osteoporosis. The full guideline is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
HealthDay

Doctors' Group Updates Guidelines on Treating Osteoporosis

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As millions of Americans born in the baby boomer generation are already finding out, bone loss is a common sign of aging. And now experts at the American College of Physicians (ACP) — one of the leading groups representing primary care doctors — is issuing updated guidelines on how best to prevent and treat weakening bones.
physiciansweekly.com

Urinary Incontinence and Bacterial Vaginosis in Women

The following is a summary of “Associations Between Bacterial Vaginosis and Urgency Urinary Incontinence in Women: An Analysis of Nhanes 2001 to 2004″ published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Xie et al. For a study, researchers sought to determine the connection between urinary incontinence (UI)...
ScienceBlog.com

Breakthrough in preventing aggressive form of chronic leukemia

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) is a type of blood cancer that can progress slowly over many years. Some patients may need treatment to manage this disease, while others may be able to wait and monitor their condition. However, a small percentage of patients experience a transformation into a more aggressive form of the disease called secondary acute myeloid leukemia, which has limited treatment options.
hcplive.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Quiz: Cardiovascular Events and RA Treatments

It is well-known that rheumatoid arthritis patients have a heightened risk of cardiovascular events, but how do RA treatments affect this risk? Test your knowledge with this quiz. Is the following statement true or false?. Studies have shown that immunomodulators reduce cardiovascular events among the general population but that these...
healthcareguys.com

What Is Pleurodynia? Meaning, Symptoms, Treatment, and More

Pleurodynia is a term that refers to a certain pain that you may feel on the right side or left side of the heart. This pain can start suddenly and can be the cause of particular muscular inflammation. However, it is a side effect of viral infection. Or it may...
psychologytoday.com

For a Happier New Year, Consider the Way You Think

The pandemic may be receding, but it is still affecting our daily lives. In disaster recovery terms, we are we are in the disillusionment period. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. “Happy New Year” and “Have a Good Day” have...

