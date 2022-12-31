Read full article on original website
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Mum's doctor dismissed her back pain and headaches that turned out to be terminal cancer
A young mum has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after suffering from back pain and severe headaches. Mazeda Aktar, known by her loved ones as Dina, pleaded with doctors on multiple occasions to take her symptoms seriously, but they were wrongly dismissed as ‘pregnancy symptoms’, she claimed on Sunday.
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
WQAD
A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks
LOS ANGELES — Multiple sclerosis impacts almost a million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms, but nothing to stop it from progressing; until now. Multiple sclerosis is slowly stealing Kathy...
I was given less than 12 months left to live after cancer diagnosis – now I’m cured thanks to astonishing new drug
A MAN told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a trial of a new drug. Delighted Robert Glynn, 51, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the treatment. He was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after...
healthcareguys.com
5 Advances In Gastroesophageal reflux disease – GERD Treatment
Acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux, is a common condition people may experience at least once in their life. However, if it persists more than twice a week, doctors and other healthcare specialists may diagnose it as gastroesophageal reflux disease. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a chronic condition in which...
New options for long-term pain relief
Most of us have heard of steroid injections for pain which is one treatment available for chronic or acute pain. But according to Dr. Mansoor Aman, an interventional pain management physician at Aurora Health Center – Oshkosh, there have been several recent breakthroughs that are lesser known. Dr. Aman...
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
What I Wish I Knew About Adjusting My Type 2 Diabetes Management Plan
'My diabetes doesn’t change, but my plan does.'
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
American College of Physicians updates guidelines for osteoporosis treatment
Bone loss is a common sign of aging. The American College of Physicians (ACP) -- one of the leading groups representing primary care doctors -- is issuing updated guidelines on how best to prevent and treat weakening bon
MedicalXpress
ACP recommends bisphosphonates for initial treatment for osteoporosis in males and postmenopausal females
The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued an update of its guideline with clinical recommendations for treatments of primary osteoporosis and low bone mass in adults. In the new guideline, ACP recommends bisphosphonates as initial pharmacologic treatment to reduce the risk of fractures in males and postmenopausal females diagnosed with primary osteoporosis. The full guideline is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Doctors' Group Updates Guidelines on Treating Osteoporosis
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As millions of Americans born in the baby boomer generation are already finding out, bone loss is a common sign of aging. And now experts at the American College of Physicians (ACP) — one of the leading groups representing primary care doctors — is issuing updated guidelines on how best to prevent and treat weakening bones.
Hospice Nurse Explains Odd End-of-Life Occurrences and Why There's No Cause for Concern
These experiences might seem eerie, but they're very common.
physiciansweekly.com
Urinary Incontinence and Bacterial Vaginosis in Women
The following is a summary of “Associations Between Bacterial Vaginosis and Urgency Urinary Incontinence in Women: An Analysis of Nhanes 2001 to 2004″ published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Xie et al. For a study, researchers sought to determine the connection between urinary incontinence (UI)...
ScienceBlog.com
Breakthrough in preventing aggressive form of chronic leukemia
Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) is a type of blood cancer that can progress slowly over many years. Some patients may need treatment to manage this disease, while others may be able to wait and monitor their condition. However, a small percentage of patients experience a transformation into a more aggressive form of the disease called secondary acute myeloid leukemia, which has limited treatment options.
hcplive.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Quiz: Cardiovascular Events and RA Treatments
It is well-known that rheumatoid arthritis patients have a heightened risk of cardiovascular events, but how do RA treatments affect this risk? Test your knowledge with this quiz. Is the following statement true or false?. Studies have shown that immunomodulators reduce cardiovascular events among the general population but that these...
healthcareguys.com
What Is Pleurodynia? Meaning, Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Pleurodynia is a term that refers to a certain pain that you may feel on the right side or left side of the heart. This pain can start suddenly and can be the cause of particular muscular inflammation. However, it is a side effect of viral infection. Or it may...
psychologytoday.com
For a Happier New Year, Consider the Way You Think
The pandemic may be receding, but it is still affecting our daily lives. In disaster recovery terms, we are we are in the disillusionment period. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. “Happy New Year” and “Have a Good Day” have...
