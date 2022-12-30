A year to remember: A look at 2022's top Southern Indiana sports stories

Read full article on original website
Indiana's Anthony Leal, Sister Lauren Featured on CBS Evening News
Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal became something of a national hero on Christmas Day after he thrilled his older sister Lauren by paying off all of her student loans for her gift. The video went viral, and the pair was featured in a story on the CBS Evening News on Monday night. Here's the video.
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson's radio show notes and quotes (January 2)
A 13-day holiday break came at a good time for No. 15 Indiana as it looks ahead to the resumption of Big Ten play, beginning with a road trip Thursday night to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Mike Woodson discusses the impending Big Ten season and more on this week's edition of 'Inside Indiana Basketball,' hosted by Don Fischer.
IHSAA boys basketball top performers: Purdue recruit balls out, school records fall, more
Get your votes in for high school boys basketball top performers for the the past two weeks by noon Thursday:. You can vote in the poll at the bottom of the article, or click here to cast your vote. Aiden Alialy, Lutheran: The 6-1 senior guard helped Lutheran to three...
Indiana offer a big deal for QB transfer Chandler Rogers
Louisiana-Monroe quarterback transfer Chandler Rogers talks about his interest in the IU program after landing an offer from the Hoosiers.
Late 3-pointer sends Rutgers past No. 1 Purdue again, 65-64
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue. Last year, the Scarlet Knights needed a half-court buzzer-beater on its home court to pull off the school’s first win over a No. 1 ranked team. This time Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) did it in front of Mackey Arena’s 49th consecutive sellout crowd. Spencer finished with 14 points while Paul Mulcahy had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to...
What we've learned about Lafayette area basketball as calendar hits 2023
The calendar has flipped to 2023, which means girls basketball season is winding down and boys basketball season hits the midway point. Here's what we learned in November and December about high school basketball in the Greater Lafayette area. Best teams. Twin Lakes girls: This one is pretty clear cut....
