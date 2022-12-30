A year to remember: A look at 2022's top Southern Indiana sports stories

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue. Last year, the Scarlet Knights needed a half-court buzzer-beater on its home court to pull off the school’s first win over a No. 1 ranked team. This time Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) did it in front of Mackey Arena’s 49th consecutive sellout crowd. Spencer finished with 14 points while Paul Mulcahy had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO