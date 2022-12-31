Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
They never considered they were beat by a better team that was playing without many of their starters. No one wanted to recognize TN after a goofed up game with SC. TN was way underestimated!! Way to go Vols for a great well deserved win!!
Gayle Rogers
4d ago
Clemson just ain't played nobody all year til the Vols, and they had their way with them. Great win and great game by the Vols!
The Greek
3d ago
Surprised Dabo didn’t totally embarrass the kicker like he did a few years ago. Lost all respect for him when he did that. Probably should also tell his QB to step up in the pocket instead of running backwards
