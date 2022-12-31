Read full article on original website
How Double Cola Became Part Of The Fabric Of Chattanooga
Back in 1922, a man by the name of Charlie Little founded the Good Grape company, which later would became the Double Cola Company. As the tale goes, Charles Little was an eccentric guy who had a bathtub in his house specifically for testing new beverage concoctions. If something was deemed good by family and friends, he would fine tune it and take it to a captive audience on the Chattanooga railroad. At the time, Chattanooga was key in the Southern railway system and was always humming with activity.
WTVC
Erlanger East welcomes first Chattanooga baby of 2023
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erlanger East tells us they welcomed in the first baby of 2023 in Chattanooga. The nurse in charge of the Labor and Delivery unit tells us they checked with Parkridge East and Erlanger Baroness, and so far all signs point to Laura Probasco, born at 5:14 AM Sunday morning, being the first Chattanooga baby of the New Year.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Dec. 26-Jan. 1
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
northernarchitecture.us
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
WTVCFOX
Large trash fire near Lookout Valley homes put out Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms crews put out a large trash fire in Lookout Valley Sunday night. A CFD spokesperson says the battalion chief who responded says despite the large trash fire, there was no structural damage to a nearby house. A NewsChannel 9 viewer sent...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
WTVCFOX
New Year's Eve fight leads to one man shot; says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) says one man has been shot, following an altercation on Saturday night. Police say they got a call to the 4600 block of Highland Avenue. Investigators say a witness told them both a suspect and the victim got into a fight, before...
WDEF
One Person Shot on New Year’s Eve in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police make an arrest after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say someone was shot in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue in Alton Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another man...
mymix1041.com
WDEF’s Bill Mitchell retiring from news after more than six decades
One of America’s longest-running journalists is calling it a career, and he also happens to be one of Chattanooga’s top news reporters. Bill Mitchell began his career 62 years ago in his home state of Texas, doing a little radio, a little TV, and even playing a little music. He plays five instruments. In 1996, he moved to Chattanooga, and for the past 26 years he’s been an anchor, a reporter, and a newsroom manager at WDEF Channel 12. Young reporters praise Bill for his knowledge and mentorship, and he’s helped many journalists move up to big city stations, and even the networks. He admits he will miss “the daily trepidations, fear, and deadlines” of the newsroom, but he’s looking forward to relaxing at his North Georgia home, and looking for new challenges.
WTVCFOX
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
New Home Construction Burglarized in Winchester
Early Christmas morning Winchester Police responded to 302 North High Street, where a home was under construction. The house had been broken into, with several thousand dollars in materials and tools being stolen. If you have any information about this burglary, contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers...
WTVCFOX
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County, sheriff's office says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A vehicle crashed into a pedestrian on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. This happened near mile marker 29.5, according to BCSO.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
utc.edu
Dr. Angela Davis to keynote UTC MLK Day events
Dr. Angela Davis, a prominent educator, author and public speaker, is the keynote speaker for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga MLK Day 2023 celebration taking place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. This will be the 10th...
WTVC
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
WTVC
U.S. veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic substances can now get help from PACT Act
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals & burn pits can now apply for new benefits & services in the coming year, thanks to the PACT Act taking effect on New Year's Day. President Biden signed the PACT Act into law back in August, and last...
