Peoria, IL

WGN News

Warmer Tuesday with a chance of rain then more seasonable temperatures

Mild early January temperatures will vary from north to south across northern Illinois Tuesday with a warm front across the area. Temperatures near the Illinois/Wisconsin line will be in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures well south and west of Chicago, including Kankakee County, will likely have temperatures that reach 60 degrees. Morning rain will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Bloomington, Illinois

Bloomington, Illinois, is a small town with many things to do. There are museums, free attractions, and plenty of activities. You can also find a quiet and relaxing atmosphere. If you’re heading to Bloomington, Illinois, there are some exciting places you can check out. For example, you can visit the Prairie Aviation Museum, where you can see a collection of military aircraft. Or, you can explore the McLean County Museum of History, where you can learn more about the area’s history.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
97ZOK

Here’s Where To Top Off Your Fuel Tank With Illinois Cheapest Gas

Gas prices are beginning to drop throughout Illinois but there are still parts of the state where it's considerably cheaper to buy fuel than in others. Compared to just 6 months ago when the lowest fuel price in Chicago for Regular grade gas was averaging $5.92 (June 10, 2022), prices are more than two dollars cheaper today with the current average running $3.33 for a gallon of Regular.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Shots ring out early on New Year’s Day in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a pair of shooting incidents early on New Year’s Day. PPD says at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers were called to the area of N. Prospect Road and E. Richwoods Boulevard on reports of shots fired. Police discovered a party where a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria to ring in the New Year

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night. According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New Year’s Eve celebrations across Central Illinois - December 31

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s the last day of 2022! Take advantage of the decent weather and enjoy some of the festive activities happening around Central Illinois this holiday weekend. 2023 “Polar Plunge”. The East Peoria Boat Club is hosting its annual “Polar Plunge” event. Doors open...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023

(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
PEORIA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Canton police searching for home invasion killer

CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vacant house demolished after being engulfed in flames

PEORIA (25 News Now) -No one was hurt after a house was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning. According to a release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of S. Westmoreland Ave. for a one-story house fire. The Engine Company that arrived at the scene first reported that the fire was coming from the roof. Due to extensive growth and rapid deterioration, fire crews were ordered not to enter the house.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Kids ring in New Year’s Eve at the Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - At the Peoria Civic Center, a family-friendly celebration was underway those who wanted to do something earlier for New Year’s Eve. Saturday afternoon saw different events for kids and their parents, including face painting and photo opportunities with superheroes and princesses. Outside, Peoria’s own New Year’s Eve ball dropped 200 feet followed by fireworks shooting off the roof of the Civic Center.
PEORIA, IL

