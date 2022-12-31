Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
Warmer Tuesday with a chance of rain then more seasonable temperatures
Mild early January temperatures will vary from north to south across northern Illinois Tuesday with a warm front across the area. Temperatures near the Illinois/Wisconsin line will be in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures well south and west of Chicago, including Kankakee County, will likely have temperatures that reach 60 degrees. Morning rain will […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, is a small town with many things to do. There are museums, free attractions, and plenty of activities. You can also find a quiet and relaxing atmosphere. If you’re heading to Bloomington, Illinois, there are some exciting places you can check out. For example, you can visit the Prairie Aviation Museum, where you can see a collection of military aircraft. Or, you can explore the McLean County Museum of History, where you can learn more about the area’s history.
Here’s Where To Top Off Your Fuel Tank With Illinois Cheapest Gas
Gas prices are beginning to drop throughout Illinois but there are still parts of the state where it's considerably cheaper to buy fuel than in others. Compared to just 6 months ago when the lowest fuel price in Chicago for Regular grade gas was averaging $5.92 (June 10, 2022), prices are more than two dollars cheaper today with the current average running $3.33 for a gallon of Regular.
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
25newsnow.com
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
1470 WMBD
Shots ring out early on New Year’s Day in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a pair of shooting incidents early on New Year’s Day. PPD says at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers were called to the area of N. Prospect Road and E. Richwoods Boulevard on reports of shots fired. Police discovered a party where a...
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria to ring in the New Year
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night. According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.
25newsnow.com
New Year’s Eve celebrations across Central Illinois - December 31
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s the last day of 2022! Take advantage of the decent weather and enjoy some of the festive activities happening around Central Illinois this holiday weekend. 2023 “Polar Plunge”. The East Peoria Boat Club is hosting its annual “Polar Plunge” event. Doors open...
New Illinois Driving Laws For 2023 Are Now in Effect. Here's What They Are
If you hold an Illinois driver's license, several new driving laws in effect for 2023 may impact you. According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
25newsnow.com
Vacant house demolished after being engulfed in flames
PEORIA (25 News Now) -No one was hurt after a house was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning. According to a release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of S. Westmoreland Ave. for a one-story house fire. The Engine Company that arrived at the scene first reported that the fire was coming from the roof. Due to extensive growth and rapid deterioration, fire crews were ordered not to enter the house.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria Boat Club holds annual polar plunge after a two-year hiatus
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria’s Boat Club held its annual polar plunge Sunday to raise money for local charities. With temperatures just below 50 degrees, hundreds of people came out for the event on Sunday. Event coordinator Jeni Whitten said she was thrilled with the turnout...
25newsnow.com
Kids ring in New Year’s Eve at the Civic Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At the Peoria Civic Center, a family-friendly celebration was underway those who wanted to do something earlier for New Year’s Eve. Saturday afternoon saw different events for kids and their parents, including face painting and photo opportunities with superheroes and princesses. Outside, Peoria’s own New Year’s Eve ball dropped 200 feet followed by fireworks shooting off the roof of the Civic Center.
Comments / 0