Bloomington, Illinois, is a small town with many things to do. There are museums, free attractions, and plenty of activities. You can also find a quiet and relaxing atmosphere. If you’re heading to Bloomington, Illinois, there are some exciting places you can check out. For example, you can visit the Prairie Aviation Museum, where you can see a collection of military aircraft. Or, you can explore the McLean County Museum of History, where you can learn more about the area’s history.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO