Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I got a whole lot left in the tank.”. Open up the NIAA football record book. 18 search results for the former Bishop Manogue running back pop up -many of those ranking in the top five of whatever category is being shown. But no result...
WPFO
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
2news.com
Uber-like snow removal app launched in Reno
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, is launching this week in Reno. Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
mynews4.com
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
Nevada Appeal
More snow forecast as Carson assesses damage from last storm
A winter storm warning for the greater Sierra region is in effect until Friday as Carson City residents and businesses cope with leftover snow from New Year’s weekend. The National Weather Service issued the warning and is advising people to avoid travel through the mountains. Road conditions can be accessed by calling 511 or go to nvroads.com.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for open murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road. 33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. RPD officers responded to a...
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
2news.com
Records Broken and Snow Totals
Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
2news.com
Renown Health Welcomes Reno's First Baby of 2023
Meet Eleazar, the first baby born in the Reno-Sparks area in 2023. Reno's first baby of the year was born in the Labor and Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center. Gricella Grajeda gave birth to Eleazar Grajeda at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday January 1, 2023. Baby Eleazar weigheed...
Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
2news.com
Heavy Snow in Reno on New Year's Eve!
Here's the first sunrise of 2023 showing all the snow that fell during our New Year's Eve storm that put down 6 to 12" or more around our valleys. Sunday morning view from the South Meadows in Reno. A beautiful soundtrack by Michelle Garthe, check out her Sound Cloud page here: https://soundcloud.com/michellegarthe Happy 2023! 💖
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley resort announces deals for local residents
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley has wellness deals for local residents. The updated program provides access to experiences at the Spa at Squaw Creek. “We are excited to kick off 2023 by providing the Creekside Wellness Exclusive Program for our local residents and...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
Comments / 0