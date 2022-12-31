ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Hayden Flour Mill

ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Former Valley star quarterback finds new perspective amidst health scare

PHOENIX — Before embarking upon this new life of his, quarterback JD Johnson enjoyed a prolific high school football career with the Pinnacle Pioneers. So much so that Johnson earned several division 1 offers, including a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan. But it was during his physical with the Wolverines he discovered he had a heart defect forcing him to medically retire from football.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Festival celebrates Arizona wine

Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy