Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solutionBrenna TempleArizona State
Popular Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Hayden Flour Mill
ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
Former Valley star quarterback finds new perspective amidst health scare
PHOENIX — Before embarking upon this new life of his, quarterback JD Johnson enjoyed a prolific high school football career with the Pinnacle Pioneers. So much so that Johnson earned several division 1 offers, including a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan. But it was during his physical with the Wolverines he discovered he had a heart defect forcing him to medically retire from football.
northcentralnews.net
Festival celebrates Arizona wine
Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
This Is The Food Arizona Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bowling, pool and video game-themed restaurant chain coming to Tucson
An entertainment and bowling-focused restaurant chain is expanding to Tucson in May. Main Event Entertainment, which is owned by Dave & Buster's, will open at Fashion Park Shopping Center.
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
In-N-Out Burger Files Proposal With the City of Mesa
The new outpost, if approved, would be located in the Gallery Park development along Power Rd.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
Comments / 0