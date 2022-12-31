ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bonaventure, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee William Watson III

Over the coming months, we will be running a series of scouting report on the incoming class of high school signees for the Hokies which continues today with a look at three-star QB William Watson III out of Springfield, MA. Check out the other scouting report we have run to date below.
BLACKSBURG, VA
travelawaits.com

13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
MAINE STATE
WETM

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety in Buffalo …. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety...
ELMIRA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York

As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans. If fact, if you could stop doing it at Wegmans, Tops, Market in the Square, or any other grocery store and department store that would be great.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
KENMORE, NY
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise

New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy