Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee William Watson III
Over the coming months, we will be running a series of scouting report on the incoming class of high school signees for the Hokies which continues today with a look at three-star QB William Watson III out of Springfield, MA. Check out the other scouting report we have run to date below.
travelawaits.com
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WETM
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety in Buffalo …. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety...
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023.
New year to possibly welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
It’s the Polaris Plunge! ATV Rescued After Falling in Upstate NY Lake
When it comes to breaking the ice with someone, it's better when you aren't doing it literally. It is always important to not only know the rules when taking your four-wheeler onto state land, but to know the weather as well. NYS Forest Rangers were recently sent to Sullivan County...
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans. If fact, if you could stop doing it at Wegmans, Tops, Market in the Square, or any other grocery store and department store that would be great.
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
Lenox police looking to identify person involved in an incident
The Lenox police are looking for the public's help to identify the person in a photo involved in an incident.
WHEC TV-10
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
Comments / 0