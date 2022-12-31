ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

247Sports

Fresno State OL Bula Schmidt, Tyrone Sampson enter Transfer Portal

Two staples of Fresno State’s interior offensive line will be on the move this offseason. Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt and contributing guard Tyrone Sampson Jr. both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal recently. The two linemen accounted for 67 combined career game appearances and 38 starts over the...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Huskies compete at Elks Classic

The Hanford West Huskies went 2-2 during the 40th Annual Clovis Elks Classic held Dec. 27-30 at Clovis High in Clovis. The Huskies opened the tournament on Dec. 27 with an impressive 76-30 win over East High (Bakersfield). Remy Barnes led the way for the Huskies with 18 points. Jaden Haire had 12 points, while Brenden Lopez finished with nine points. Every member of the Huskies scored in the game.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Tigers take third at Clovis Elks Classic

The Lemoore Tigers are starting to find their groove. The Tigers went 3-1 at the 40th annual Clovis Elks Classic played December 27th to December 30th at Clovis High in Clovis. Coach Joel Sligh was happy with how the team played during the tournament. "I thought we played well, I...
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Hate Is in the Air

In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased

On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more rain in the metro area and snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet). According to KSEE24’s Chief Meteorologist A.J. Fox, after a quiet Tuesday with cloudy skies, […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Excremental Change: Public Toilets Needed Now

A livable city should have an adequate number of public toilets. Urban planners plan for public spaces, pedestrian access, good transit and parks, but they almost never plan for providing public toilets. The issue comes up in debates about urban planning, if at all, when talking about homelessness. But it’s...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
JC Post

Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA

