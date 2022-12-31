Read full article on original website
Fresno State OL Bula Schmidt, Tyrone Sampson enter Transfer Portal
Two staples of Fresno State’s interior offensive line will be on the move this offseason. Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt and contributing guard Tyrone Sampson Jr. both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal recently. The two linemen accounted for 67 combined career game appearances and 38 starts over the...
No. 22 New Mexico takes unbeaten mark to Fresno State
No. 22 New Mexico has already won more games than it did all last season and is just one of
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies compete at Elks Classic
The Hanford West Huskies went 2-2 during the 40th Annual Clovis Elks Classic held Dec. 27-30 at Clovis High in Clovis. The Huskies opened the tournament on Dec. 27 with an impressive 76-30 win over East High (Bakersfield). Remy Barnes led the way for the Huskies with 18 points. Jaden Haire had 12 points, while Brenden Lopez finished with nine points. Every member of the Huskies scored in the game.
Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
Hanford Sentinel
Tigers take third at Clovis Elks Classic
The Lemoore Tigers are starting to find their groove. The Tigers went 3-1 at the 40th annual Clovis Elks Classic played December 27th to December 30th at Clovis High in Clovis. Coach Joel Sligh was happy with how the team played during the tournament. "I thought we played well, I...
WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
Flames break out at northeast Fresno home, no injuries reported
Fire officials are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire in northeast Fresno.
fresnoalliance.com
Hate Is in the Air
In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.
Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
fresnosheriff.org
Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased
On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more rain in the metro area and snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet). According to KSEE24’s Chief Meteorologist A.J. Fox, after a quiet Tuesday with cloudy skies, […]
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logs off one final time
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time. She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey. Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as […]
fresnoalliance.com
Excremental Change: Public Toilets Needed Now
A livable city should have an adequate number of public toilets. Urban planners plan for public spaces, pedestrian access, good transit and parks, but they almost never plan for providing public toilets. The issue comes up in debates about urban planning, if at all, when talking about homelessness. But it’s...
Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
Driver dies after semi crash on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Freightliner semi driven by Deol, Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, Fresno, California, was eastbound on Kansas 143 at Old 81 Highway. The semi traveled off the right edge of...
IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Police look for 2 suspects in Fresno theft
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a theft at a local business. Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue and walked around the store for several minutes. […]
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
