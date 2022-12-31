ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

rvamag.com

Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond

Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

School board votes to rename George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe has been added to the list of Richmond schools getting renamed in the new year. During a meeting Monday night, the school board voted overwhelmingly to change the name of the high school. Wythe was a Founding Father who signed the Declaration of Independence...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

Yes, That Is A Stove Under The Bed

It was clear to everyone renting in Richmond that the past holiday season was financially challenging for many due to rising rent prices and inflation. This is particularly difficult for Richmond residents, who previously were able to afford to live, work, and create in the city while maintaining a decent lifestyle. However, in the past three years, rent prices have significantly increased, forcing people to either purchase a home if they can or move to a different part of the city.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Richmond’s southern-style fried chicken eatery, Hot Chick, closes with the end of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After almost three years in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, Hot Chick has officially closed, the restaurant’s website says. The self-proclaimed “Fried Chicken Joint” opened in January 2019, with an open kitchen-style interior and a menu catering to all of your fried chicken needs. From chicken tacos, to chicken and waffles, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and the tried and true fried chicken sandwich, Hot Chick seemed to have it all, yet, it silently shuttered its doors before the first day of the new year.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season. According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week. In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Love: Callie and Dan

Twas the season for a festive and fabulous wedding for Callie and Dan Lewis, who met while attending Old Dominion University. Their love for one another and a shared love of the Christmas season inspired their magical event during the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Williamsburg’s elegant Colonial Heritage club, their special day was coordinated by Corey Pollock, Jennifer Ward and Wendy Green, who the couple says made their “dream wedding come to life.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA

