It was clear to everyone renting in Richmond that the past holiday season was financially challenging for many due to rising rent prices and inflation. This is particularly difficult for Richmond residents, who previously were able to afford to live, work, and create in the city while maintaining a decent lifestyle. However, in the past three years, rent prices have significantly increased, forcing people to either purchase a home if they can or move to a different part of the city.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO