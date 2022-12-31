Read full article on original website
Former VCU Basketball player Willie Taylor dies at 42
During Taylor's first season with VCU in 2000-2021, he led the team to a 16-14 record, beginning a 22-year streak of winning seasons that is still active today.
Saying goodbye to Candace Burns
After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond. Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.
rvamag.com
Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond
Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
NBC12
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe has been added to the list of Richmond schools getting renamed in the new year. During a meeting Monday night, the school board voted overwhelmingly to change the name of the high school. Wythe was a Founding Father who signed the Declaration of Independence...
WHSV
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
rvamag.com
Yes, That Is A Stove Under The Bed
It was clear to everyone renting in Richmond that the past holiday season was financially challenging for many due to rising rent prices and inflation. This is particularly difficult for Richmond residents, who previously were able to afford to live, work, and create in the city while maintaining a decent lifestyle. However, in the past three years, rent prices have significantly increased, forcing people to either purchase a home if they can or move to a different part of the city.
Stoney, city leaders release a wrap-up of Richmond’s most notable projects in 2022
This week, Mayor Levar Stoney and other Richmond leaders released an "end-of-the-year" video looking back at everything the City has accomplished in 2022. The list includes ambitious projects that are just starting to take shape, changes you might have already seen around town, and some issues that continue to be an uphill battle.
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
She wants to know how her son got a concussion after incident with police
Shelia Jackson wanted her son who has autism to feel comfortable around police. But when she went to pick him up from a tennis program, he was on the ground in handcuffs being held by officers.
WRIC TV
Richmond’s southern-style fried chicken eatery, Hot Chick, closes with the end of 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After almost three years in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, Hot Chick has officially closed, the restaurant’s website says. The self-proclaimed “Fried Chicken Joint” opened in January 2019, with an open kitchen-style interior and a menu catering to all of your fried chicken needs. From chicken tacos, to chicken and waffles, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and the tried and true fried chicken sandwich, Hot Chick seemed to have it all, yet, it silently shuttered its doors before the first day of the new year.
NBC 29 News
After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season. According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week. In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16....
NBC12
Nonprofit provides resources for Hopewell students after 8-year-old’s murder
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Days after the shooting death of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore in Hopewell, the Richmond-based nonprofit Child Savers says it will be working to make sure the school division student’s mental well-being is cared for. “It’s tragic how often we have to express our condolences to...
Chronic student absences ‘unacceptably high’, Richmond School Board searches for solutions
During Monday night's Richmond School Board meeting, members called the district's chronic student absences "unacceptably high."
They thought they'd be able to create art there. But the studios stay empty.
Artist Space Lofts in Petersburg is home to more than 50 artists and many of them are part of the Perry Street apartment complex's artist residency program.
NBC12
Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Local Love: Callie and Dan
Twas the season for a festive and fabulous wedding for Callie and Dan Lewis, who met while attending Old Dominion University. Their love for one another and a shared love of the Christmas season inspired their magical event during the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Williamsburg’s elegant Colonial Heritage club, their special day was coordinated by Corey Pollock, Jennifer Ward and Wendy Green, who the couple says made their “dream wedding come to life.”
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
