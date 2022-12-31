ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO locates missing, endangered woman

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the endangered woman. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning. ECSO said the 19-year-old woman is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Voices of Gospel Music Awards Nominations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s still time to submit nominations for The Voices of Gospel Music Awards. The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is nonprofit, religious organization created and organized to recognize, appreciate, and honor, independent gospel music artists across the country. We are founded and operated out of Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
newyorkcitynews.net

US: One person killed, nine others injured in Alabama shooting

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile city in Alabama state of United States on Saturday night (local time). The incident took place blocks away from where people had gathered for the city's New Year's celebration, CNN cited WPMI report.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Baldwin County man killed in head-on collision Sunday morning

A Baldwin County man died early Sunday morning in a head-on collision near Robertsdale, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 28-year-old Kenneth Harold Sirmon of Loxley was critically injured when the 2008 BMW 528i he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elijah Scott Langer, 22, also of Loxley.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Pensacola career offender sentenced to 30 years in prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for offenses related to drug trafficking and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
PENSACOLA, FL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say

MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL

