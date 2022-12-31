Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
ECSO locates missing, endangered woman
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the endangered woman. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning. ECSO said the 19-year-old woman is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The Voices of Gospel Music Awards Nominations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s still time to submit nominations for The Voices of Gospel Music Awards. The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is nonprofit, religious organization created and organized to recognize, appreciate, and honor, independent gospel music artists across the country. We are founded and operated out of Mobile, Alabama.
VIDEO: Man gets attacked by shark on New Year’s Day 70 miles off Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a New Year’s Day to remember for Chad Patti, after being attacked by a Mako shark while spear fishing 70 miles off Pensacola Beach. He was uninjured. Patti has been deep sea fishing for the past three years and said he has seen two other sharks while diving, but […]
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living CEO being remembered as ‘compassionate,’ ‘brilliant’
Colleagues of senior living CEO Glenn Barclay are remembering him as a “compassionate” and “brilliant” leader. Barclay died Dec. 26 after being hit by a train while walking in Pensacola, FL. The Gulf Breeze, FL, resident was 55. Barclay was CEO of QSL Management LLC, the...
newyorkcitynews.net
US: One person killed, nine others injured in Alabama shooting
Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile city in Alabama state of United States on Saturday night (local time). The incident took place blocks away from where people had gathered for the city's New Year's celebration, CNN cited WPMI report.
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
Baldwin County man killed in head-on collision Sunday morning
A Baldwin County man died early Sunday morning in a head-on collision near Robertsdale, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 28-year-old Kenneth Harold Sirmon of Loxley was critically injured when the 2008 BMW 528i he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elijah Scott Langer, 22, also of Loxley.
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
Lott Rd. closed for ‘bridge replacement project’ beginning Thursday: AL DOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People traveling along Lott Road will have to find a new route beginning Thursday, Jan. 5 as the Alabama Department of Transportation undergo a “bridge replacement project,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile Traffic. The project will be between Malone Road and Gulfcrest Road. This will also be the detour […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While most were ringing in the new year with fireworks and family, one couple was ringing in the new year with a new baby. Katelyn Welch and Christian McKinley became parents of a precious baby girl just minutes after midnight. Kierra Welch was born at 12:15 a.m. weighing in at 6 […]
niceville.com
Pensacola career offender sentenced to 30 years in prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for offenses related to drug trafficking and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say
MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
Former Florida Sheriff’s Cadet Arrested For Murder In Domestic Violence Incident
A former deputy trainee, who failed the training program, has been booked on a felony homicide charge after killing a man in a domestic violence incident. According to deputies, Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with first-degree felony homicide and a second-degree felony weapons offense. On
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
6 people barricaded inside Robertsdale home, roommate charged with arson
A man in Baldwin County is behind bars and charged with arson after police say he intentionally set a home on fire and barricaded the door so his roommates could not escape.
