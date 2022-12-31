ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WHO 13

Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday

Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
IOWA STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023

Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
WACO, TX
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects

As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WACO, TX
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
aarp.org

Advocating at the Legislature for Iowans 50-Plus

Iowa’s annual state legislative session kicks off in January, and AARP will be at the Capitol in Des Moines working for passage of bills that benefit older Iowans. Priorities in the 2023 legislative session will include improving the state’s long-term care system and helping people continue to live independently as they age.
IOWA STATE
wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.
WACO, TX
theperrynews.com

Father Litto Thomas named new priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church

The Rev. Litto Thomas will become the new parish priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church at the end of January, the Des Moines Diocese recently announced. Thomas was born and raised in Kerala in southwest India, where his parents have a small farm growing ground pepper, cardamom and coffee. He was ordained a priest in 2014, earned a bachelor’s degree in theology in Italy and served in a diocese in Spain before coming to the Des Moines Diocese in 2019.
DES MOINES, IA

