Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after Iowa State defeated #12 Baylor
AMES- Iowa State ended 2022, and began their conference season on a very high note Saturday, rolling over 12th-ranked Baylor at home, 77-62. Following the victory, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about several topics within the performance. On defensive effort today. “We took on a lot, and...
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
Newest Temple, Texas Home Built In 2021 Is A Stunner In Two Ways
When we discuss real estate in Texas, we look all over the state. So many homes in the state have either a history or they are just designed magnificently. But not all homes are always featured, and sometimes it feels like we don't focus on homes right here in Central Texas.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023
Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects
As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Man exposed himself to women and kids at Waco businesses and parks, police say
WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself...
Advocating at the Legislature for Iowans 50-Plus
Iowa’s annual state legislative session kicks off in January, and AARP will be at the Capitol in Des Moines working for passage of bills that benefit older Iowans. Priorities in the 2023 legislative session will include improving the state’s long-term care system and helping people continue to live independently as they age.
Doctors encourage people to get tested if feeling ill after holiday travel
WACO, Texas — Flu and covid cases have spiked recently. As many people head back to work, medical professionals warn people to get tested if they do not feel good. KXXV spoke with one doctor about detecting the illness you may have to get the right treatment. Tierica Carr...
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.
Father Litto Thomas named new priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church
The Rev. Litto Thomas will become the new parish priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church at the end of January, the Des Moines Diocese recently announced. Thomas was born and raised in Kerala in southwest India, where his parents have a small farm growing ground pepper, cardamom and coffee. He was ordained a priest in 2014, earned a bachelor’s degree in theology in Italy and served in a diocese in Spain before coming to the Des Moines Diocese in 2019.
Mexia man loses everything in Christmas Eve fire, family tries to help from afar
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The New Year may mean starting fresh for new goals and resolutions, but a Mexia man is starting over this year in a much more literal sense after losing almost everything from a devastating fire. Jerry Mason’s renovated home went up in flames on Christmas Eve....
Tetens outlines plans to tackle challenges as new McLennan County DA
Incoming McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he will take office in the new year with plans to improve the office’s communication with the courts and law enforcement, tackle a sizeable backlog of cases and improve organization. Tetens said he will swear his oath of office at 12:30...
