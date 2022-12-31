New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on February 3. January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // Paragould, AR - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1612 Linwood Dr, Paragould, AR 72450. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, February 3rd, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!

