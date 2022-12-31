Broad, who served as president of the System from 1997 through 2005, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. “Molly Corbett Broad was a trailblazer and a visionary. She came to North Carolina at a pivotal moment for our public universities, laying the groundwork for growth and progress across our state. She oversaw a historic $3.1 billion higher education bond and created the state’s first need-based scholarship program, opening the doors of higher education to far more North Carolina students.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO