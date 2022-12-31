ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US105

Best Places to See Beautiful Bluebonnets in Texas in 2023

There are a few things that Texans love to discuss such as the deliciousness of Whataburger, how great Buc-ee's and HEB are, and how beautiful it is to see bluebonnets. But Texas is a gigantic state so where exactly can you find these stunning flowers? Recently I was talking with some family who have property in the Hill Country, and they said we just need to come visit them when we want to see bluebonnets. So, if you are trying to see Bluebonnets here are some of the best places to see them.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
TEXAS STATE
flicksandfood.com

Wine Lovers will Want to get Tickets Now to This Hill Country Event

Wine Lovers Passport Tickets on Sale Now for this Texas Hill Country Wineries Event. The Wine Lovers Celebration Event takes place January 30th-February 24th. Ticket holders will be able to experience 40+ unique Texas Hill Country Wineries on this self-guided tour centering around Valentine’s Day. Take time to relax and say hello to a new year with a loved one or friend, discovering Texas wine and enjoying all that the Texas Wine Country has to offer.
TEXAS STATE
US105

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Kick Off The New Year With Amazing Texas & El Paso Artists

When Sunday afternoon rolls around, 5-7pm, KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on amazing local talent from El Paso & across the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q-Connected. It's a very special episode because this one falls on the...
EL PASO, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas

Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
US105

US105

