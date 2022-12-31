ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

By Donna Vissman
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGzZn_0jzPQxfJ00

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway.

This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at 6:15 p.m.

Music Note: The red Music Note that will be dropped at midnight CT is 16 feet tall and approximately 400 pounds. It is made of aluminum and acrylic and contains more than 28,140 LED pixels. The Music Note tower is 138 feet tall.

Fireworks: Two-minute display at the stroke of midnight CT when the Music Note drops.

Selfie Stations: There are four selfie stations with giant props this year:

  • 2023 sign near the Bell Carillon is 10 feet tall and includes 1,000 LED puck lights.
  • Advance Financial Picture Frame is also near Bell Carillon with the state Capitol, the concert stage and Music Note tower as your backdrop.
  • Red light-up Music Note sign at State Lot 8 near the Food Trucks.
  • Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree will be in State Lot 4 off Sixth Avenue near the Info Tent.
  • Safety and Security: The event’s perimeter will be fenced and include six entry points conveniently located around the site. Attendees should expect to walk through metal detectors as they enter. Bags and purses (size limit: 16” by 10” by 4”) may be searched. There will be five public first aid tents.
  • Food trucks: Main cluster in State Lot 8 at Sixth and Harrison with beverage stations nearby. Hot dog vendors located around the event site.
  • Portable toilets: More than 250 will be located at three locations – Seventh Avenue, Sixth and Harrison and near the Ashley Lounge (Heated Tent).
  • Performers: Jimmie Allen, Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and more.
  • PROHIBITED ITEMS:
  • No guns, knives, weapons, or other dangerous devices of any kind
  • No backpacks or luggage
  • No coolers
  • No handheld umbrellas of any size
  • No outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated Official Event Vendor are allowed on site.
  • No illegal substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia
  • No fireworks
  • No laser pointers
  • No pets (service animals permitted)
  • No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices
  • No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation, or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)
  • No wagons or pull-carts
  • No unauthorized personal transport devices including: bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, Jump, Gotcha, Bolt), or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA devices (event credentials required)
  • No pedicabs or pedal taverns
  • No unauthorized amplification devices permitted which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones
  • No other noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)
  • No performances/demonstrations of any type outside of the designated Freedom of Expression Zone
  • No chairs of any type
  • No pop-up tents
  • No beach or pole-style umbrellas
  • No inserting stakes, poles, or any other objects into the ground, or using ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space
  • No blankets or ground tarps
  • No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees
  • No audio recorders or video cameras
  • No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks, or selfie sticks
  • No aerosol containers of any kind
  • No sealed containers of any kind
  • No throwing objects
  • No smoking, e-cigs, or vaping outside of the designated smoking area
  • No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies
  • No large chains or spiked jewelry
  • No signs, flags on sticks, or poles
  • No pepper spray
  • PHONE RECORDINGS OF CONCERTS ARE ILLEGAL: No Bootleg Recordings, Streaming, or Reposting
  • Parking:Nissan Stadium –Vehicle parking will be available at Nissan Stadium for $10 via QR code in Lot E starting at 7pm.
  • Scooter Corral Locations
  • James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)
  • Harrison Street at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (SE corner of intersection)
  • Rep. John Lewis Way at Junior Gilliam Way (east side of the street – between the tree wells)
  • Bicycle Storage Stations
  • James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)
  • Jefferson Street at 7th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)
  • Parking Lot at Harrison Street & 4th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)
  • RIDESHARE-Ride Share & Taxi Services Drop Off and Pick Up Locations
  • James Robertson Parkway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way
  • James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)
  • Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Farmers’ Market entrance to 10th Circle North
  • Jefferson Street between Sixth Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard
  • Ride Share & Taxi Staging Area
  • As available, parking lots located at Tenth Circle North near Charlotte Avenue
  • WeGo Public Transit-Beginning at 6pm Saturday, December 31, free bus rides will be available on WeGo Public Transit bus routes, and service on 17 routes will be extended until 2:30am Sunday, January 1, 2023. The WeGo Star special event train will also be available on New Year’s Eve as a safe ride for those celebrating the new year.

See the map below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd03a_0jzPQxfJ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
FRANKLIN, TN
Davidson County Source

A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing

Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
NASHVILLE, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Big turnout for Nashville's New Year's Bash

More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance. Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen …. Most of the deaths were from drowning and landslides, and among the missing were fishermen whose boats capsized.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. 1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept. Tuesday, January 3,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
MURFREESBORO, TN
everythingnash.com

Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years

It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel

Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. 1 injured in shooting on New Year’s Day in Wedgewood …. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning. Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian hit, killed in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died Monday morning after police say he was hit by a car Sunday evening in South Nashville. The man, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a car just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Elm Hill Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
679
Followers
3K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy